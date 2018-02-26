Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Shipping and Logistics Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2018

Shipping and Logistics Market 2018

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Shipping and Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Shipping and Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Shipping and Logistics market, analyzes and researches the Shipping and Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Deutsche Post DHL Group 
Kuehne + Nagel 
DSV 
C.H. Robinson 
Rhenus 
Agility 
Allcargo Logistics 
APL Logistics 
DB Schenker 
BDP International 
CEVA Logistics 
Damco 
Expeditors 
FedEx Supply Chain 
Gati 
Hitachi Transport System 
Hub Group 
Hyundai Glovis 
Imperial Logistics 
J.B. Hunt 
Kerry Logistics 
Logwin 
Menlo Worldwide Logistics 
Mitsubishi Logistics 
NFI 
Nippon Express 
Panalpina 
Ryder 
Sankyu 
UPS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Freight and Shipping 
Materials Handling 
General Logistics 
Express Shipping 
Warehouse and Storage 
Internet Purchasing

Market segment by Application, Shipping and Logistics can be split into 
Manufacturing Industry 
Consumer Goods Industry 
Automotive Industry 
Food and Beverages Industry 
Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)

This report has a complete understanding of market value and quantity, technological progress, macro-economic and governmental policy based on past and present data along with the current and upcoming trends in the market.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 
1 Industry Overview of Shipping and Logistics 
1.1 Shipping and Logistics Market Overview 
1.1.1 Shipping and Logistics Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Shipping and Logistics Market by Type 
1.3.1 Freight and Shipping 
1.3.2 Materials Handling 
1.3.3 General Logistics 
1.3.4 Express Shipping 
1.3.5 Warehouse and Storage 
1.3.6 Internet Purchasing 
1.4 Shipping and Logistics Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Manufacturing Industry 
1.4.2 Consumer Goods Industry 
1.4.3 Automotive Industry 
1.4.4 Food and Beverages Industry 
1.4.5 Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)

2 Global Shipping and Logistics Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Shipping and Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Kuehne + Nagel 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 DSV 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 C.H. Robinson 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Rhenus 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Agility 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Allcargo Logistics 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 APL Logistics 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 DB Schenker 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 BDP International 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 

Continued….

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

