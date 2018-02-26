Global Shipping and Logistics Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2022
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Shipping and Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Shipping and Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Shipping and Logistics market, analyzes and researches the Shipping and Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel
DSV
C.H. Robinson
Rhenus
Agility
Allcargo Logistics
APL Logistics
DB Schenker
BDP International
CEVA Logistics
Damco
Expeditors
FedEx Supply Chain
Gati
Hitachi Transport System
Hub Group
Hyundai Glovis
Imperial Logistics
J.B. Hunt
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
Menlo Worldwide Logistics
Mitsubishi Logistics
NFI
Nippon Express
Panalpina
Ryder
Sankyu
UPS
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Freight and Shipping
Materials Handling
General Logistics
Express Shipping
Warehouse and Storage
Internet Purchasing
Market segment by Application, Shipping and Logistics can be split into
Manufacturing Industry
Consumer Goods Industry
Automotive Industry
Food and Beverages Industry
Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)
This report has a complete understanding of market value and quantity, technological progress, macro-economic and governmental policy based on past and present data along with the current and upcoming trends in the market.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Shipping and Logistics
1.1 Shipping and Logistics Market Overview
1.1.1 Shipping and Logistics Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Shipping and Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Shipping and Logistics Market by Type
1.3.1 Freight and Shipping
1.3.2 Materials Handling
1.3.3 General Logistics
1.3.4 Express Shipping
1.3.5 Warehouse and Storage
1.3.6 Internet Purchasing
1.4 Shipping and Logistics Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Manufacturing Industry
1.4.2 Consumer Goods Industry
1.4.3 Automotive Industry
1.4.4 Food and Beverages Industry
1.4.5 Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)
2 Global Shipping and Logistics Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Shipping and Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Kuehne + Nagel
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 DSV
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 C.H. Robinson
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Rhenus
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Agility
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Allcargo Logistics
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 APL Logistics
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 DB Schenker
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 BDP International
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Shipping and Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
Continued….
