Online Recruitment Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2022
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Recruitment Market 2018
Description:
Based on the Online Recruitment industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Online Recruitment market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2012-2017), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2017-2022), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Online Recruitment market.
The Online Recruitment market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.
Major Players in Online Recruitment market are:
Zhilian
104 Job Bank
SimplyHired
Dice Holdings
LinkedIn
CareerBuilder
TopUSAJobs
Naukri
51job
Monster
SEEK
StepStone
Glassdoor
Major Regions play vital role in Online Recruitment market are:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Middle East & Africa
India
South America
Others
Most important types of Online Recruitment products covered in this report are:
Permanent online recruitment
Part Time online recruitment
Most widely used downstream fields of Online Recruitment market covered in this report are:
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/ Financial
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Other Industrial/Blue Collar
Construction
Drivers
Others
Table of Contents:
Global Online Recruitment Industry Market Research Report
1 Online Recruitment Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Definition of Online Recruitment
1.3 Online Recruitment Market Scope and Market Size Estimation
1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis
1.3.2 Global Online Recruitment Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2012-2022
1.4 Market Segmentation
1.4.1 Types of Online Recruitment
1.4.2 Applications of Online Recruitment
1.4.3 Research Regions
1.4.3.1 North America Online Recruitment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
1.4.3.2 Europe Online Recruitment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
1.4.3.3 China Online Recruitment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
1.4.3.4 Japan Online Recruitment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Online Recruitment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
1.4.3.6 India Online Recruitment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
1.4.3.7 South America Online Recruitment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Drivers
1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Online Recruitment
1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Online Recruitment
1.5.2 Limitations
1.5.3 Opportunities
1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions
1.6.1 Industry News
1.6.2 Industry Policies
2 Industry Chain Analysis
2.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Online Recruitment Analysis
2.2 Major Players of Online Recruitment
2.2.1 Major Players Manufacturing Base and Market Share of Online Recruitment in 2016
2.2.2 Major Players Product Types in 2016
2.3 Online Recruitment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
2.3.1 Production Process Analysis
2.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Online Recruitment
2.3.3 Raw Material Cost of Online Recruitment
2.3.4 Labor Cost of Online Recruitment
2.4 Market Channel Analysis of Online Recruitment
2.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Online Recruitment Analysis
3 Global Online Recruitment Market, by Type
3.1 Analysis of Market Status and Feature by Type
3.2 Global Online Recruitment Value ($) and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Online Recruitment Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Online Recruitment Value ($) and Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)
3.5 Global Online Recruitment Price Analysis by Type (2012-2017)
…….
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitive Profile
8.2 Zhilian
8.2.1 Company Profiles
8.2.2 Online Recruitment Product Introduction and Market Positioning
8.2.2.1 Product Introduction
8.2.2.2 Market Positioning and Target Customers
8.2.3 Zhilian Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2012-2017E
8.2.4 Zhilian Market Share of Online Recruitment Segmented by Region in 2016
8.3 104 Job Bank
8.3.1 Company Profiles
8.3.2 Online Recruitment Product Introduction and Market Positioning
8.3.2.1 Product Introduction
8.3.2.2 Market Positioning and Target Customers
8.3.3 104 Job Bank Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2012-2017E
8.3.4 104 Job Bank Market Share of Online Recruitment Segmented by Region in 2016
8.4 SimplyHired
8.4.1 Company Profiles
8.4.2 Online Recruitment Product Introduction and Market Positioning
8.4.2.1 Product Introduction
8.4.2.2 Market Positioning and Target Customers
8.4.3 SimplyHired Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2012-2017E
8.4.4 SimplyHired Market Share of Online Recruitment Segmented by Region in 2016
8.5 Dice Holdings
8.5.1 Company Profiles
8.5.2 Online Recruitment Product Introduction and Market Positioning
8.5.2.1 Product Introduction
8.5.2.2 Market Positioning and Target Customers
8.5.3 Dice Holdings Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2012-2017E
8.5.4 Dice Holdings Market Share of Online Recruitment Segmented by Region in 2016
8.6 LinkedIn
8.6.1 Company Profiles
8.6.2 Online Recruitment Product Introduction and Market Positioning
8.6.2.1 Product Introduction
8.6.2.2 Market Positioning and Target Customers
8.6.3 LinkedIn Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2012-2017E
8.6.4 LinkedIn Market Share of Online Recruitment Segmented by Region in 2016
8.7 CareerBuilder
8.7.1 Company Profiles
8.7.2 Online Recruitment Product Introduction and Market Positioning
8.7.2.1 Product Introduction
8.7.2.2 Market Positioning and Target Customers
8.7.3 CareerBuilder Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2012-2017E
8.7.4 CareerBuilder Market Share of Online Recruitment Segmented by Region in 2016
8.8 TopUSAJobs
8.8.1 Company Profiles
8.8.2 Online Recruitment Product Introduction and Market Positioning
8.8.2.1 Product Introduction
8.8.2.2 Market Positioning and Target Customers
8.8.3 TopUSAJobs Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2012-2017E
8.8.4 TopUSAJobs Market Share of Online Recruitment Segmented by Region in 2016
8.9 Naukri
8.9.1 Company Profiles
8.9.2 Online Recruitment Product Introduction and Market Positioning
8.9.2.1 Product Introduction
8.9.2.2 Market Positioning and Target Customers
8.9.3 Naukri Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2012-2017E
8.9.4 Naukri Market Share of Online Recruitment Segmented by Region in 2016
8.10 51job
8.11 Monster
8.12 SEEK
8.13 StepStone
8.14 Glassdoor
Continued…..
