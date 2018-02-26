Industrial Fractionating Columns 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 2.18% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Industrial Fractionating Columns Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2023”

PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Industrial Fractionating Columns Market 2018

Fractionating columns are used to carry out fractional distillation in process industries, where large quantities of impure fluids need to be distilled.

The analysts forecast the global industrial fractionating columns market to grow at a CAGR of 2.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial fractionating columns market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand from global end-user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3016873-global-industrial-fractionating-columns-market-2018-2022



The report, Global Industrial Fractionating Columns Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

• IDESA

• Larsen & Toubro

• Morimatsu group

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

• TOYO Engineering

Market driver

• Growth in global refinery capacity

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Rising material and manufacturing costs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Adoption of modular column unit design

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3016873-global-industrial-fractionating-columns-market-2018-2022



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Chemicals and petrochemicals – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Adoption of modular column unit design

• Product innovation to improve energy efficiency

• Growth in natural gas processing industries

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

• IDESA

• Larsen & Toubro

• Morimatsu group

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

• TOYO Engineering

..…..Continued