Touch Biometrix a start-up fingerprint sensor developer have been recognised for the support of the Business Wales for accelerate growth
February 26nd, 2018
News Release
TOUCH BIOMETRIX ON TRACK FOR ACCELERATED GROWTH
Touch Biometrix, a North Wales company specialising in the development of fingerprint sensors are delighted to announce that they have been accepted onto the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Program (AGP).
The Welsh Government’s Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP) which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). The programme, delivered by the Excelerator Consortia (Winning Pitch and Impact Innovation), provides specialist tailored support for businesses with the ambition to significantly accelerate their growth and fulfil their high growth potential.
Touch Biometrix CEO, Mike Cowin, said: “This is why we are located in North Wales. The network of support is wide ranging and easy to access, making the start-up procedure so effective. To be recognised by Business Wales for support to drive accelerated growth in Touch Biometrix is a reflection of the company’s value proposition and potential but also a testament to the vision and ambition of the team at Business Wales.”
Idris Price, Relationship Manager Winning Pitch said: “Touch Biometrix has great potential to generate jobs and revenue in North Wales with a strong value proposition coupled with experience in the sector. This is a great opportunity for both Touch Biometrix and North Wales.”
The size of the market demand for fingerprint sensors is expected to be 1.7B units in 2020 with a market value growing to $15B in 2024. The drive for user authentication is experiencing tremendous growth as the drive to open up seamless user identification for the use of mobile payment services continues. Indeed, it is expected that biometrics will be standard in 90% of mobile devices by 2020 generating 1.37 trillion payment and non-payment mobile device transactions.
Touch Biometrix are a fabless developer of a new class of fingerprint sensors for application to consumer electronics such as smartphones. Based on proprietary sensor designs and algorithms the Touch Biometrix platform will enable fingerprint sensors of any shape or size that will offer ease of integration into mobile technology for a more intuitive and secure user experience.
Touch intend to use proprietary production techniques to disrupt the cost of ownership by targeting a sensor price of $1 per sensor at the end of 2019 opening up the market for integration of low cost biometric authentication into low, mid and high tier smartphone brands.
About Touch Biometrix Ltd
Touch Biometrix was founded in 2017 with the aim of becoming one of the top 5 fingerprint sensor suppliers by 2023. Touch Biometrix are developing a new class of fingerprint sensors for the consumer electronics industry. Based on proprietary technology and sensing algorithms Touch Biometrix is developing fingerprint sensors of any shape or size that offer ease of integration for a more convenient user experience on a wider range of products. Manufactured on plastic or flexible glass Touch Biometrix sensors will offer a new standard in ease and security of use. Utilising a new manufacturing model Touch Biometrix fingerprint sensors are set to disrupt the market with a target cost of $1 enabling integration into high, mid and low tier smartphone brands.
