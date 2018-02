OIAC: Honorable Rudy Giuliani to Speak at a Luncheon at the National Press Club

Iran Briefing: US Policy Amb. Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. iran Briefing: US Policy

WASHINGTON, DC, US, February 26, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON, February 26, 2018 --The Organization of Iranian American Communities-US ( OIAC ) will hold a discussion at a luncheon at the National Press Club to discuss Iran Uprising: Call for Regime Change & U.S. Policy Options. This is the fourth in a series of discussions on U.S. policy on Iran held by OIAC.The event will take place at the National Press Club on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 12:00 pm. Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. will be moderating the discussion.This event is very timely, as the continued uprising has shaken the foundation of the clerical regime ruling Iran, and the U.S. administration is reviewing options in dealing with Iran.Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2018; 12:00 pm to 1:15 pmWho: Mayor Rudy Giuliani, keynote speaker; Amb. Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr., moderatorVenue: National Press Club, the BallroomAddress: 529 14th St, NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045RSVP required; Please click here or below to register:Please follow us on Twitter , watch us on Youtube ( https://www.youtube.com/user/OrgIACalliance ), and like us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/orgiac/ Source: The Organization of Iranian American CommunitiesContact: Dr. Majid Sadeghpour, 202-876-8123