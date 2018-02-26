OIAC: Honorable Rudy Giuliani to Speak at a Luncheon at the National Press Club
Mayor Giuliani is the keynote speaker on “Iran Uprising: Call for Regime Change & U.S. Policy Options”
The event will take place at the National Press Club on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 12:00 pm. Ambassador Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr. will be moderating the discussion.
This event is very timely, as the continued uprising has shaken the foundation of the clerical regime ruling Iran, and the U.S. administration is reviewing options in dealing with Iran.
Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2018; 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm
Who: Mayor Rudy Giuliani, keynote speaker; Amb. Lincoln Bloomfield, Jr., moderator
Venue: National Press Club, the Ballroom
Address: 529 14th St, NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045
http://www.oiac-us.com/iran-uprising-call-regime-change/
Source: The Organization of Iranian American Communities
Contact: Dr. Majid Sadeghpour, 202-876-8123
Dr. Majid Sadeghpour
Organization of Iranian American Communities-US (OIAC)
202-876-8123
