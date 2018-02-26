Maya Ezratti to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to successful dating, women are clueless

Maya Ezratti is a noted keynote speaker, well regarded certified Rules Coach and CDO - Chief Dating Officer - of Rewarding Relationships, a top-notch dating, relationship and communications business.

“I provide tough love when needed to transform people’s love lives,” says Maya. “I’m objective and straightforward and my style is truly solution focused. When people come to me, they are in despair and not getting positive desired results in their love lives and personal lives, and I turn that around in an instant!”

Maya became a passionately inspired coach after she divorced. She contacted Ellen Fein & Sherrie Schneider, authors of the #1 NY Times best- selling Rules book, and wholeheartedly connected with the authors’ masterful rules on dating. Now she effortlessly coaches women all over the world to follow her guidelines that make dating fun and gets actual results for her clients. She emphasizes how crucial it is for women to let the man do the pursuing.

“Women need to understand, at the end of the day, you genuinely have to be a man’s look and type, if you’re not, it never ends well,” says Maya. “Unlike their female counterparts, men are visual by nature and what guys first see with their eyes is what grabs their attention, the way your hair sways, the way your shoulders move, all your physical features. Women are much more forgiving and are more focused on emotions initially. “Men and women are romantically different and if people don’t understand that concept, then they will not be successful in dating. Bottom line,” Maya states.

Maya’s flawless techniques involve role playing with her clients. She gets people out of their relationship crises. Experienced, fearless, and an exceptionally gifted leader, Maya shines with her no-nonsense approach and excellent aptitude for listening.

“I want everyone to know that men and women cheat not only the guys, and ultimately both partners get hurt,” says Maya. “Many of my clients approach me in a frantic state feeling hurt and defeated, so I help people stand their ground and help them go from Fling to Ring.”

Maya encourages women to look their best and up to date, whether married or single, and is steadfast about never “letting yourself go.” She teaches clients how to walk, talk and dress and how to best utilize the hundreds of accessible apps and online dating websites. Maya believes women should always try to look attractive, maintain a certain feminine charm and never be aggressive in their behavior.

“There is someone out there for everyone, so it’s critical to never ever give up,” says Maya. “When clients come to me they are so discouraged and heartbroken and I become the sunshine in their lives that brings them a new outlook in life and the success they’ve been seeking. I get results.”

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno