Autopilot Systems Industry 2018 Global Analysis By Challenge, Key Vendors, Market Driver & Trend Forecasts 2022

Global Autopilot Systems market is estimated to be $3.52 billion in 2015 with a CAGR of 7.07% is poised to reach $5.68 billion by 2022. Growing fuel efficiency and decreasing driver fatigue to examine forceful changes are anticipated to enhance the use of autopilot systems. Some of the key drivers impacting the demand for autopilot systems market include rising demand for aircrafts, increasing technological developments and increasing need for automation. However, stringent government regulations are creating a hurdle for the autopilot systems market. Moreover, DIY autopilot in unmanned vehicles is providing a tremendous growth opportunity over the forecast period.

In 2015, Software & System Integration segment dominated the autopilot systems market with a total share of 65% in global market owing to its liberalized flight routes and rising travelling demand in middle class population. Asia Pacific & Latin America are expected to grow at a significant growth rate. US is expected to dominate the global autopilot systems market over the forecast period.

Some of the key industry players profiled in this market include Rockwell Collins, Honeywell, Genesys Aerosystems, Furuno, Garmin, Micropilot, Raymarine, and DJI.

Component Covered:

• Global Positioning Service (GPS)

• Software & System Integration

• Gyros

• Actuator

Type of Aircraft Covered:

• Regional Jets

• Narrow Body

• Wide Body

• Turboprop

Application Covered:

• Defense & Homeland Security

• Commercial Applications

Working Platforms Covered:

• Subsea Platform

• Land-Based Platform

• Sea Platform

• Airborne Platform

Different levels Of Controls in Aircraft Covered:

• Single Axis

• Two Axis

• Three Axis

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

