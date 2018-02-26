Rental Cars UAE Offers Huge Discounts for the Launch of 2018

Individuals who rent a car for a month find they get a 50 percent discount when booking through the website, RentalCarsUAE.com reports

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rental Cars UAE announces they are offering huge discounts for the launch of 2018. Individuals in need of a Monthly rent a car receive a 50 percent discount when they book through the rent a car dubai website. Furthermore, those who choose to do so find they get a vehicle from the best global car rental companies in Dubai. More than 1.6 million people choose to visit Dubai and spend the night in 2016. Quite a few needed a car rental, and Rental Cars UAE can be of help for people in this situation. For those needing a long term rental, the discounts are sure to be appreciated.

“With our help, visitors find they can choose a cheap car rental from more than 100 locations and 40,000 cars. This is true regardless of where the person will be traveling in the UAE, as we are here to serve everyone visiting the region,” Qarar Hasan, spokesperson for Rental Cars UAE, explains.

Each driver knows what they need when it comes to a car. Some prefer to drive a hatchback, but others find they need an SUV to carry passengers without crowding them. In addition, sedans remain popular as do pickups. A driver can even request a van when he or she will be expected to transport large groups of individuals from one location to another.

“Our goal is to provide a vehicle the customer would choose to purchase for his or her own use. Renault, Hyundai and Kia are three makes of vehicles we offer, and there are others. Every driver will find he or she loves the vehicle they are offered. In fact, some people now opt to rent a vehicle from us to test drive it for a period of time before purchasing one for themselves. This is a smart way to determine if a car will meet the driver’s needs in every way,” Hasan continues.

Ken Research in 2016 announced the increase in car rentals was due to long-term rentals by businessmen and working Emiratis. When added to individuals visiting the country, more people are now looking to obtain a rental car. When doing so, however, a person should always ensure they get the best price currently available.

“Connect with us on various social media sites to ensure you always obtain the best deal. We may be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Google Plus, so you never have to miss out on an amazing car rental offer. Once you see all we have to offer, you won’t want to work with any other company when it comes to your transportation needs,” Hasan declares.

About Rental Cars UAE:

Consumers find they can search, compare and save on rent a car deals in Dubai from the top ten car rental companies in UAE when they work with Rental Cars UAE.