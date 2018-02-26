Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Dry-packed Scallops 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.07% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Dry-packed Scallops Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2023”

PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2018

Dry-packed Scallops Market 2018

Dry-packed scallops are shucked, packed, and shipped on ice without using any chemical additive.

The analysts forecast the global dry-packed scallops market to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dry-packed scallops market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Dry-Packed Scallops Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.


Key vendors
• Blue Harvest Fleet & Marine Services
• HKJEBN
• PanaPesca USA
• SAM RUST SEAFOOD
• Seacore Seafood

Market driver
• Increase in scallop cultivation
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• High price of scallops
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Growing online sales
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?


Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Global dry-packed scallops market by individual consumers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Global dry-packed scallops market by foodservice channels – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Dry-packed scallops market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Dry-packed scallops market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Dry-packed scallops market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Japan
• South Korea
• China
• France
• US
• Spain
• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Growing online sales
• Rising demand at foodservice channels
• Increasing demand for processed seafood

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Blue Harvest Fleet & Marine Services
• HKJEBN
• PanaPesca USA
• SAM RUST SEAFOOD
• Seacore Seafood
..…..Continued

