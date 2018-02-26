Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Analysis Key Applications, Industry Demand, Growth Forecast 2018 – 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Industry

The global market for smart AR glasses will grow from 150,000 unit shipments in 2016 to 22.8 million units annually by 2022. These volumes will drive device revenue growth from $138.6 million in 2016 to $19.7 billion by 2022.

The Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, key challenges, market ecosystem, and value chain analysis. This report presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting for the emerging segment within the Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market. The report is thoroughly segmented by Application, application, vertical, and region.

The report also focuses on various regional markets for each of the segment within the Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market. The major regions include North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

This study includes the profiles of key players in the market and the strategies adopted by them to sustain in the competition. Recent developments and barriers of the market is expected to help emerging players to design their strategies in an effective manner. The study is expected to help key players in broadcast Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses manufacturers to formulate and develop new strategies.

Market Drivers

1. Growing awareness of AR technology

2. Increasing adoption of crowdfunding strategy

3. Proliferation of mobile AR apps

Market Challenges

1. Technical limitations

2. Unattractive designs

3. Limited content in AR apps

4. High ASP of smart glasses

Report Frequency, Time Period

2012-- 2017 base years

5-year annual forecast (2018 - 2022)

Market Segmentation:

By Region

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

By End-user

1. Individual consumer

2. Enterprises

Key players included in this report:

1. Atheer

2. Epson

3. Google

4. Microsoft

5. ODG

6. Recon

7. Sony

8. Vuzix

Key Issues Addressed

1. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

2. The market forecast and growth areas for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market

3. Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

4. Historical shipment and revenue

5. Analysis key applications

6. Main Players market share

Some points from table of content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 The Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market 2017

1.2 Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market forecast by 2022

1.3 Market share by Regions 2017

1.4 Market share by Type 2017

1.5 Market share by Application 2017

1.6 Market concentration and main participants

2 Scope of the report

2.1 Market definition

2.2 Product segmentation

2.2.1 Segmentation by Application

2.2.2 Segmentation by End-users

2.2.3 Segmentation by Others

2.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Challenges

3.3 Industry Trends

3.3.1 Trends #1:

3.3.2 Trends #2:

4 Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Segmentation Analysis by Type

4.1 Type 1

4.1.1 introduction

4.1.2 Market Data 2012-2017

4.1.3 Market Data by Region 2012-2017

4.2 Type 2

4.2.1 introduction

4.2.2 Market Data 2012-2017

4.2.3 Market Data by Region 2012-2017

Continued…….

