Dr. Ingrid Rodriguez of Embodied Quest to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drive someone has to explore the physical and emotional healing process is often borne out of personal experience. For Dr. Ingrid Rodriguez the search for more effective ways to heal the mind, body, and spirit has been a lifelong quest.

Dr. Rodriguez is the founder of Embodied Quest, where she specializes in somatic psychotherapy services based on mind-body-spirit integration.

“In my post-doctorate work, I worked with a lot of adults who has experienced childhood trauma,” explains Dr. Rodriguez. “I noticed that talking about it helped people up to a point, but downregulating the nervous system was a challenge. I was curious about how to resolve this, and I wanted a modality that integrated the whole body. It was during that time that I began experiencing mild post-traumatic stress symptoms and a subsequent physical breakdown of my own body. That’s when I discovered Core Energetics and intensified my healing journey.”

Core Energetics is a marriage of somatic psychotherapy and spiritual development. The process helps participants understand how their worldview is a function of defense patterns created to protect against childhood insults. These defenses are carried in the tissues and energy centers of our bodies. Using breath, movement, and vocal expression, Core Energetics seeks to heal that which keeps us stuck in life by releasing the stories that no longer serve us. When we are fully aware of our inner experiences, we can respond to life with more personal agency.

“Core Energetics allows us explore our feelings in the moment and how those feelings are tied to our history,” says Dr. Rodriguez. “I feel really passionate about this work because we can eliminate unnecessary suffering by healing the pain of the past and developing a different relationship with our emotional bodies. Allowing yourself to have all of your experiences is the definition of being fully alive.”

What distinguishes Dr. Rodriguez from many psychotherapists is that she works almost exclusively in groups. For many people, the idea of exploring their personal feelings with strangers bring up shame and fear. You think, "Who are these people? I don't know them." And you feel all your judgment come up.

“Groups mimic family, society, and even work environments,” explains Dr. Rodriguez. “Confronting the barriers to your personal freedom is intensified in a group setting because we can get to our defenses, challenge them, and heal them in real time. You get to witness others taking risks to be vulnerable, and that can open us to courage as well. The speed of transformation I’ve experienced personally and witnessed in groups is incredible. The growth is simply exponential.”

Core Energetic work breaks many of the rules of current cultural norms and traditional psychodynamic psychotherapy. The mindful use of touch, the expression of feeling in the body, and the invitation to flow with one’s impulses are all used in service of healing. The exploration of transference between group members or toward the therapist is also used to explore deeper needs.

“All feelings, all energy are welcome. Every person, no matter where they come from or what their story is, has something to contribute to the whole.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Ingrid Rodriguez in an interview with Jim Masters on February 28th at 2pm EST.

