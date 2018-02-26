Online Dating Services in USA 2018 Market Net Worth US$ 864 million Forecast By 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Online Dating Services industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Online Dating Services market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 2.81% from 716 million $ in 2014 to 778 million $ in 2017, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Online Dating Services market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Online Dating Services will reach 864 million $.

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.

Sections:-

Section 1: Definition

Section (2 3): Major Player Detail

Match

PlentyofFish

OkCupid

Zoosk

EHarmony

JiaYuan

BaiHe

ZheNai

YouYuan

NetEase

Section (4 5 6):

Type Segmentation (Online Dating Services, , , , )

Industry Segmentation (Ordinary, LGBT, , , )

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Continue…..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Section 1 Online Dating Services Definition

Section 2 USA Online Dating Services Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 USA Major Player Online Dating Services Business Revenue

2.2 USA Online Dating Services Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Online Dating Services Business Introduction

3.1 Match Online Dating Services Business Introduction

3.1.1 Match Online Dating Services Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.1.2 Match Online Dating Services Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Match Interview Record

3.1.4 Match Online Dating Services Business Profile

3.1.5 Match Online Dating Services Specification

3.2 PlentyofFish Online Dating Services Business Introduction

3.2.1 PlentyofFish Online Dating Services Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.2.2 PlentyofFish Online Dating Services Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 PlentyofFish Online Dating Services Business Overview

3.2.5 PlentyofFish Online Dating Services Specification

3.3 OkCupid Online Dating Services Business Introduction

3.3.1 OkCupid Online Dating Services Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.3.2 OkCupid Online Dating Services Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 OkCupid Online Dating Services Business Overview

3.3.5 OkCupid Online Dating Services Specification

3.4 Zoosk Online Dating Services Business Introduction

3.5 EHarmony Online Dating Services Business Introduction

3.6 JiaYuan Online Dating Services Business Introduction

…

Section 4 USA Online Dating Services Market Segmentation (Type Level)

4.1 USA Online Dating Services Market Segmentation (Type Level) Market Size 2014-2017

4.2 Different Online Dating Services Market Segmentation (Type Level) Market Size Growth Rate 2014-2017

4.3 USA Online Dating Services Market Segmentation (Type Level) Analysis

Section 5 USA Online Dating Services Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

5.1 USA Online Dating Services Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2014-2017

5.2 Different Industry Trend 2014-2017

5.3 USA Online Dating Services Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis

Section 6 USA Online Dating Services Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

6.1 USA Online Dating Services Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Market Size and Share 2014-2017

6.2 USA Online Dating Services Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis

Section 7 Online Dating Services Market Forecast 2018-2022

7.1 Online Dating Services Segmentation Market Forecast (Type Level)

7.2 Online Dating Services Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)

7.3 Online Dating Services Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)

Continue……

