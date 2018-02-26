Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Electronic Map Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

This report studies the global Electronic Map market, analyzes and researches the Electronic Map development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Here 
TomTom 
Google 
Alibaba（AutoNavi?） 
Navinfo 
mobileye 
Sandborn 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Ordinary Map 
HD Map

Market segment by Application, Electronic Map can be split into 
Route Query 
Navigation 
Positioning

Table of Contents:

Global Electronic Map Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 
1 Industry Overview of Electronic Map 
1.1 Electronic Map Market Overview 
1.1.1 Electronic Map Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Electronic Map Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Electronic Map Market by Type 
1.3.1 Ordinary Map 
1.3.2 HD Map 
1.4 Electronic Map Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Route Query 
1.4.2 Navigation 
1.4.3 Positioning

2 Global Electronic Map Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Electronic Map Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

……

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Here 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Electronic Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 TomTom 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Electronic Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Google 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Electronic Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Alibaba（AutoNavi?） 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Electronic Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Navinfo 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Electronic Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 mobileye 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Electronic Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Sandborn 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Electronic Map Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments

Continued…..

