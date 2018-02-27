Meeno Group is Going to Be the Leading Supplier of Daily Consumer Products in China

A leading sourcing agent in Yiwu Market, is on its way to be the leading supplier of daily consumer products in 2018.

YIWU , ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, CHINA, February 27, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meeno Group, a leading sourcing agent in Yiwu Market, is on its way to be the leading supplier of daily consumer products in 2018. The main products include kitchenware, toys, apparel, electronics, furniture, garden equipment and many more.Consumer product importers can access Yiwu and other marketplaces within Meeno’s assistance without having a subsidiary company in China. This is a convenient and a cost effective way to import products by solving language barrier problems while implementing strict quality control (QC) procedures.“At Meeno Group, we offer an effective and cost competitive sourcing solution that meet the various needs of all importers, from large to small business,” said Mr. Max, Meeno Group Founder. “Every decision we make is based a comprehensive feasibility study to adopt the most cost competitive shipping and payment systems.”Meeno Group sources a wide assortment of consumer products, most of items can be shipped via sea. Depending on the order quantity, Meeno Group uses FCL or LCL, to ensure the products get to their final destination in time.The large database of verifiable of Chinese suppliers makes sourcing for consumer products in China easy and simple. Meeno Group database has over 2000 manufacturers and suppliers of different consumer products.So far, Meeno Group has exported consumer products to over 80 countries globally. This makes Meeno Group one of the largest sourcing agents in China.Still, Meeno offers a complete sourcing service that ranges from quality inspection, factory auditing, warehouse storage, shipping management and custom clearance. At every point in the consumer product sourcing process, Meeno Group works with trustworthy manufacturers and suppliers.Furthermore, Meeno Group offers free sourcing consultancy, with the team providing a comprehensive sourcing report within 48 hours. With a reliable logistics forwarder and the ability to manage complex orders, Meeno Group provides a seamless consumer product shipping to all consumer product importers.Both small and large businesses can benefit from free quotation and flexible product sourcing process.About Meeno GroupMeeno Group’s proximity to Yiwu and flexible sourcing procedures has been the key pillars to its consistent growth. Founded by Max, Meeno Group provides a complete product sourcing solution in China for foreign importers who are neither familiar with the Chinese language nor terrain.It offers a wide range of services such as searching for the products, identifying trusted suppliers/manufacturers, doing quality inspection, repackaging, storage, custom clearance and shipping management.For more information:Contact Person: April Wangyu (Sales Manager)Email: info@meenogroup.comPhone: 86-180-6994-6717Website: www.meenogroup.com