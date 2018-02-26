Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 17.92% and Forecast to 2021

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market 2017-2021” New Document to its Studies Database.

About Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control

A cruise control is a simple electronic device, which is used in a vehicle to maintain a constant speed. The term cruise means travel smoothly at a nominal or economic speed. The cruise control system is fuel-efficient and helps in speed control. It memorizes the speed set by the driver and maintains it throughout. The driver has the option to manually increase or decrease the speed and then come back to the set speed in the system while the cruise control mode is on. Cruise control can be switched off by pressing the off button near the steering, or it can be stopped by applying brake or clutch of the vehicle.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global automotive adaptive cruise control market to grow at a CAGR of 17.92% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive adaptive cruise control market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bosch

• Continental

• Delphi

• ZF Friedrichshafen

Other prominent vendors

• Peloton Technology

• WABCO

• Valeo

• DENSO

• Magna International

• Ficosa International

• Mando

• Environmental Solutions Group (ESG)

• GENTEX

• Autoliv

• Mobileye

Market driver

• Growing demand for safety features in vehicles

Market challenge

• Adverse weather conditions and other issues affecting sensor indications

Market trend

• Growing demand for eco cruise control to improve efficiency

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Cruise control

• Adaptive cruise control

• Product life cycle of ADAS

• Value chain analysis

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type

• Global automotive ACC market by vehicle type

• Global automotive ACC market by passenger cars

• Global automotive ACC market by commercial vehicles

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global automotive ACC market by region

• Automotive ACC market in EMEA

• Automotive ACC market in APAC

• Automotive ACC market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Bosch

• Continental

• Delphi

• ZF Friedrichshafen

Continued…….

