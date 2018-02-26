Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Roof Coating Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Roof Coating Market 2018 Manufacturers, Applications and Future Demand Forecast to 2023”.

PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Roof Coating Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Roof Coating Market 2017 Forecast to 2022” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 124 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

This report studies the Roof Coating market. Roof Coating are designed for protecting and extending the useful service life of roof assemblies for new construction and more commonly, existing roof coverings, such as BUR, metal, modified bitumen, single ply membranes, and spray polyurethane foam.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Roof Coating in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

 

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2654558-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
AkzoNobel 
PPG 
Sherwin-Williams 
RPM 
BASF SE 
Nippon 
Dow 
Gardner-Gibson 
Kansai Paint 
Hempel A/S 
National Coatings 
Henry Company 
GAF

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Elastomeric Roof Coating 
Tiles Roof Coating 
Metal Roof Coating 
Bituminous Roof Coating

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Residential Building 
Commercial Building 
Education Building 
Healthcare Building 
Others

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2654558-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Roof Coating Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Elastomeric Roof Coating 
1.2.2 Tiles Roof Coating 
1.2.3 Metal Roof Coating 
1.2.4 Bituminous Roof Coating 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Residential Building 
1.3.2 Commercial Building 
1.3.3 Education Building 
1.3.4 Healthcare Building 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 

2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 AkzoNobel 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 Roof Coating Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 AkzoNobel Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2 PPG 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 Roof Coating Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 PPG Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3 Sherwin-Williams 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 Roof Coating Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4 RPM 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 Roof Coating Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 RPM Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5 BASF SE 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 Roof Coating Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 BASF SE Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.6 Nippon 
2.6.1 Business Overview 
2.6.2 Roof Coating Type and Applications 
2.6.2.1 Type 1 
2.6.2.2 Type 2 
2.6.3 Nippon Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.7 Dow 
2.7.1 Business Overview 
2.7.2 Roof Coating Type and Applications 
2.7.2.1 Type 1 
2.7.2.2 Type 2 
2.7.3 Dow Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.8 Gardner-Gibson 
2.8.1 Business Overview 
2.8.2 Roof Coating Type and Applications 
2.8.2.1 Type 1 
2.8.2.2 Type 2 
2.8.3 Gardner-Gibson Roof Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

 ………..CONTINUED

 

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Environment, Science, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Analysis Key Applications, Industry Demand, Growth Forecast 2018 – 2022
Surgical Robots Market Analysis Key Applications, Players Industry Share, Demand, Growth Forecast 2018 – 2022
Torque Wrench Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2021
View All Stories From This Author