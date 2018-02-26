Drug Discovery Outsourcing 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 12.13% and Forecast to 2022

Wise.Guy.

About Drug Discovery Outsourcing

Drug discovery outsourcing refers to the outsourcing of drug discovery processes to contract manufacturers to reduce the time taken for development of a drug or to scale-up production, enjoy premium pricing, increase market share, reduce costs, and serve the local markets.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global drug discovery outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 12.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global drug discovery outsourcing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Charles River

• Domainex

• EVOTEC

• GenScript

• GVK Biosciences

Market driver

• Prioritization of core competencies

Market driver

Market challenge

• Limited manufacturing standardization

Market challenge

Market trend

• Increased demand for regenerative medicine

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Small molecules– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Biologics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Increased demand for regenerative medicine

• Increased number of M&A

• Presence of value-added services

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Charles River

• Domainex

• EVOTEC

• GenScript

• GVK Biosciences

• Laboratory Corporation of America

Continued…….

