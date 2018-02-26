Hexa.ai acquired by OutboundWorks to continue the pursuit to replace SDRs with AI
Hexa.ai entirely automates all of the menial tasks that sales development reps are doing today, through one single operator. “One of the biggest bi-products of this technology is having true personalization at scale. In fact, our technology can do this job even better than humans. This frees up their time to focus on the deals that really matter.” says Brendan Short, CEO & co-founder of Hexa.
Working within OutboundWorks, which has combined humans and technology to deliver qualified appointments, creates an opportunity to put Hexa’s technology to use for more customers. “We have developed the most advanced technology platform for automating sales development, and now we can finally put it in the hands of highly trained operators, instead of newly graduated untrained college students, to generate meetings for OutboundWorks’ customers.” says Anders Fredriksson, co-founder of Hexa, who has developed the technology behind Hexa over the past 6 years. Since the acquisition and integration of Hexa, customers have already experienced a significant increase in results.
“Hyper-Personalization at scale has always been the future of automated sales development. What used to take a sales development rep 20 minutes of research per email now happens instantly in bulk and the quality is much higher. With the combination of OutboundWorks and Hexa.ai, that future is here now. Any company hiring SDRs, should have a conversation with us.” said Ben Sardella, Co-Founder of OutboundWorks.
Sales development is one of the fastest growing job markets in the US according to LinkedIn’s 2017 U.S. Emerging Jobs Report, increasing 5.7x in 2017. Historically, there’s been 2 options, build it in-house or outsource. Automated sales development, for the first time, is a true 3rd option. “Traditionally outsourced services have taken the approach that they can hire faster and cheaper than the companies they support, the problem with that is quality issues consistently impact the brand. With OutboundWorks, we have married together horizontal specialization to consistently deliver qualified appointments to our customers at a rate exponentially lower than building a team in-house,” said Bryan Franklin, CEO of OutboundWorks.
