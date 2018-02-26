Alzheimer's Disease - Healthy Protein Diet May prevent the Disease as Per New Report Study, H1 2018

Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease

Overview

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, degenerative condition causing damage to the memory and behavior due to the attack on the neurons. These neurons are responsible for the synthesis of neurotransmitter acetylcholine which is further responsible for the transmission of signals.

Predisposing factors include age, heredity, cardiovascular diseases or diabetes and environmental factors. Symptoms include depression, anxiety, social withdrawal, irritability and aggressiveness.

Major Key Players:

AB Science SA

AbbVie Inc

Beactica AB

HitGen LTD

ICB International Inc

Vybion Inc

Xigen SA

Alzheimer’s Disease Industry Major Outlook

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Alzheimer’s Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2018, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Alzheimer’s Disease , complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Alzheimer's Disease (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Alzheimer's Disease and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 23, 50, 56, 1, 253, 99 and 9 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 1, 104 and 43 molecules, respectively.

Alzheimer’s Disease pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Alzheimer’s Disease - Competitive Analysis

Key players are making innovative developments in Alzheimer’s Disease industry. The same will help in improving the market performance. Heavy investments are made by major players in the R&D sector

Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Alzheimer’s Disease by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Alzheimer’s Disease therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Alzheimer’s Disease therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Alzheimer’s Disease.

