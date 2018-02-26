Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Outdoor Bars & Sinks Market 2018-2025: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report

PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 108 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

Kohler 
Elkay 
Moen 
Franke 
BLANCO 
JustSinks 
Mustee 
Ozark River 
Boann 
Monsam 

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Outdoor Bars & Sinks in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Stainless Steel Sinks 
Ceramic Sinks 
Others 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Household 
Commercial

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks Market Research Report 2018 
1 Outdoor Bars & Sinks Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Bars & Sinks 
1.2 Outdoor Bars & Sinks Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Stainless Steel Sinks 
1.2.4 Ceramic Sinks 
1.2.5 Others 
1.3 Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Outdoor Bars & Sinks Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Household 
1.3.3 Commercial 
1.4 Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Outdoor Bars & Sinks (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………..

7 Global Outdoor Bars & Sinks Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Kohler 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Outdoor Bars & Sinks Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Kohler Outdoor Bars & Sinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Elkay 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Outdoor Bars & Sinks Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Elkay Outdoor Bars & Sinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Moen 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Outdoor Bars & Sinks Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Moen Outdoor Bars & Sinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Franke 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Outdoor Bars & Sinks Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Franke Outdoor Bars & Sinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 BLANCO 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Outdoor Bars & Sinks Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 BLANCO Outdoor Bars & Sinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 JustSinks 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Outdoor Bars & Sinks Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 JustSinks Outdoor Bars & Sinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Mustee 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Outdoor Bars & Sinks Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Mustee Outdoor Bars & Sinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Ozark River 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Outdoor Bars & Sinks Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Ozark River Outdoor Bars & Sinks Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

