Sandalwood Oil Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2022
Global Sandalwood Oil Market
Sandalwood oil is an essential oil extracted from a small tropical tree known as Santalum album. It is usually available in a pale yellow or golden yellow color and has a woody floral fragrance.
The analysts forecast the global sandalwood oil market to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sandalwood oil market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Sandalwood Oil Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited
• Katyani Exports
• NARESH INTERNATIONAL
• Quintis
• R K - Essential Oils Company
• Santanol
Market driver
• Numerous benefits offered by sandalwood oil
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High price of sandalwood
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Rising demand for aromatherapy
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
• Segmentation by product type
• Comparison by product type
• Indian sandalwood oil– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Australian sandalwood oil– Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• India
• US
• China
• France
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Rising demand for aromatherapy
• Growing preference for online shopping
• Increasing applications of sandalwood oil
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited
• Katyani Exports
• NARESH INTERNATIONAL
• Quintis
• R K - Essential Oils Company
• Santanol
………..CONTINUED
