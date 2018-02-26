Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Sandalwood Oil Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2022

Global Sandalwood Oil Market

Description

Sandalwood oil is an essential oil extracted from a small tropical tree known as Santalum album. It is usually available in a pale yellow or golden yellow color and has a woody floral fragrance.

The analysts forecast the global sandalwood oil market to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sandalwood oil market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

 

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• Americas 
• APAC 
• EMEA

The Global Sandalwood Oil Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited 
• Katyani Exports 
• NARESH INTERNATIONAL 
• Quintis 
• R K - Essential Oils Company 
• Santanol

Market driver 
• Numerous benefits offered by sandalwood oil 
Market challenge 
• High price of sandalwood 
Market trend 
• Rising demand for aromatherapy 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT 

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE 
• Market ecosystem 
• Market characteristics 
• Market segmentation analysis 

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 
• Market definition 
• Market sizing 2017 
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022 

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 
• Bargaining power of buyers 
• Bargaining power of suppliers 
• Threat of new entrants 
• Threat of substitutes 
• Threat of rivalry 
• Market condition 

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE 
• Segmentation by product type 
• Comparison by product type 
• Indian sandalwood oil– Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Australian sandalwood oil– Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Market opportunity by product type 

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE 

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 
• Geographical segmentation 
• Regional comparison 
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022 
• Key leading countries 
• India 
• US 
• China 
• France 
• Market opportunity 


PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK 

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 
• Market drivers 
• Market challenges 

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS 
• Rising demand for aromatherapy 
• Growing preference for online shopping 
• Increasing applications of sandalwood oil 

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE 
• Overview 
• Landscape disruption 

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS 
• Vendors covered 
• Vendor classification 
• Market positioning of vendors 
• Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited 
• Katyani Exports 
• NARESH INTERNATIONAL 
• Quintis 
• R K - Essential Oils Company 
• Santanol 

 ………..CONTINUED

