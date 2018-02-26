Sandalwood Oil Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Sandalwood Oil Market

Description

Sandalwood oil is an essential oil extracted from a small tropical tree known as Santalum album. It is usually available in a pale yellow or golden yellow color and has a woody floral fragrance.

The analysts forecast the global sandalwood oil market to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sandalwood oil market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Sandalwood Oil Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited

• Katyani Exports

• NARESH INTERNATIONAL

• Quintis

• R K - Essential Oils Company

• Santanol

Market driver

• Numerous benefits offered by sandalwood oil

Market challenge

• High price of sandalwood

Market trend

• Rising demand for aromatherapy

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Segmentation by product type

• Comparison by product type

• Indian sandalwood oil– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Australian sandalwood oil– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• India

• US

• China

• France

• Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Rising demand for aromatherapy

• Growing preference for online shopping

• Increasing applications of sandalwood oil

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited

• Katyani Exports

• NARESH INTERNATIONAL

• Quintis

• R K - Essential Oils Company

• Santanol

