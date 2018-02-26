Company Officials Weigh in on University Certification Program in Consumer Product Field

Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business at Saint Louis University

Draws interest for combining university approach with needs of consumers and product safety profession

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A professional certification program announced recently for the consumer product safety field has generated comments from individuals across a variety of industries.

“Product safety professionals have a strong drive to serve their companies and consumers by reducing risks of serious injury from consumer products. This certification program is a step forward in recognizing the critical role we play,” said Shelia Gottschalk, President of the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) and Product Integrity Consultant for Hallmark Cards, Inc. “We’ve heard from people throughout the product safety field saying that it was time to recognize the product safety professional through a rigorous and balanced certification program.

“A certification program can lift the performance of individuals in the product safety field and encourage all of us to reach a higher level of effectiveness as professionals,” according to Larry Bell, Product Safety Director, North America for BSH Home Appliances, and Board member of SPSP.

“When we hire or promote product safety personnel at our company, we want to have as much assurance as possible that they can be a strong contributor to the success of our product safety system. A certification program for product safety professionals provides greater confidence in the selection of candidates to fill various positions,” says Laurel Roney, Director of Product Integrity for Swimways Corporation.

The certification program, which will start on January 16, 2019, has been designed by the Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business at Saint Louis University, working in cooperation with Consumer Product Safety Certification Services (CPSCS), an independent standards organization affiliated with SPSP.

The program will focus on five areas of knowledge: 1. a proactive culture of product safety in a company, 2. risk assessment and human factors, 3. regulatory compliance and standards, with a focus on the U.S. marketplace, 4. Incident management and investigations, and 5. product recalls and market withdrawal.

“Through workshops and a series of webinars, we’ll help professionals focus on increasing and implementing their knowledge as product safety professionals,” according to Beth-Anne Yakubu, Executive Director of the Emerson Leadership Institute at the Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business which will administer the course in cooperation with ADK Information Services, LLC. “Passing an examination and creating a case study for presentation to a panel of academic and industry experts are requirements of the course. Candidates will show their competence by meeting these requirements.”

The program will accept registrations from August 1 – October 31, 2018.

To be eligible for the program and examination, individuals should have at least 10 years relevant product safety work experience, or 7 years or more of product safety work experience coupled with a university bachelor degree in a related field, or such other criteria as might be deemed adequate by CPSCS, which set the standards to be met for earning the designation of “Certified Consumer Product Safety Professional”

The Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP), a membership organization that promotes professional development for product safety personnel, helped develop the framework for the program and will provide the designation of “Certified Consumer Product Safety Professional” to those completing the university program requirements.

More information on the program is available at the Emerson Leadership Institute, 314-977-3836, email: eli@slu.edu,

The announcement of the program was made February 20 at the 25th annual symposium held by the International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization (ICPHSO) at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.