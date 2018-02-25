PL^G, building the new 'internet of blockchains'

PL^G is designed to work in the real world, to help leverage each other's strengths to create a more decentralised future” — Laura Bailey, Founder, Qadre

The future of blockchain will not be one network to rule them all, but rather an interconnected network of multiple blockchains, much like the internet as we know it. The new PL^G framework launching today takes the first step to making this vision a reality.

The PL^G technology makes blockchain networks work more like the internet. Just as the internet is a series of smaller physical networks, connected to a larger network through common protocols, PL^G will connect smaller, diverse networks together to create a truly global, scalable, and evolving blockchain layer of the internet.

"The blockchain industry globally has a very divisive almost tribal element to it. Projects often fight to prove their single idealistic solution will solve for all use cases, the real world doesn't work like that. PL^G is designed to work in the real world, to help leverage each other's strengths to create a more decentralised future" says Laura Bailey, Co-Founder of Qadre.

PL^G is a collaboration between London-based blockchain specialists Qadre, New Zealand-based venture studio, Centrality and Switzerland-based blockchain entertainment ecosystem, SingularDTV. All three companies collaborated to generate a solution to building scalable and secure blockchain applications that work in the real world. Between them there are many years' experience building real, commercial applications using blockchain technology, and each business brings a unique insight towards the overall solution.

With the initial platform development completed, and applications already running on the network in beta, the next step will be raising the capital necessary to continue to develop the software and ecosystem around PL^G. A 'Token Generating Event' or 'TGE', is an evolution of the unregulated Initial Coin Offering (ICO) crowdfunding model. The money raised during the upcoming token sale will be used to help develop the PL^G framework, provide staking value to the PL^Gnet token consensus model and fund the core PL^G development team.

"PL^G represents the foundation building block of the Centrality dApp ecosystem, the team have been working hard on getting it match fit for the community to take forward. We are excited about the new possibilities for blockchain applications based on this framework", says Aaron McDonald, CEO of Centrality, who recently raised over USD$100m during their own Token Generating Event.

As well as having the core backing of its three founding companies, PL^G has already secured key partnerships with Wanda Group and Cryptopia.

"We're excited to start scaling out our platform in a big way following the token sale. PL^G is the only blockchain network that scales as the internet does, and I cannot wait to see how the PL^G ecosystem will evolve", says Nick Williamson, Co-Founder of Qadre.

Centrality is a decentralised eco-system that connects different applications together using Blockchain powered technology. This technology allows businesses to work together to gain scale through shared acquisition of customers, data, merchants and content.

Centrality provides the infrastructure and support services for applications. Centrality gets an allocation of tokens in each business it powers in return for delivering technology and integrating into the platform supporting the ecosystem.

Various Dapps plug into Centrality. Each Dapp pays Centrality Tokens (CENNZ) to navigate within the ecosystem. Dapps across different use cases work together to acquire users, data, merchants and content. Smart Contracts ensure different companies can transact and share the value they create.

CTIA is an investment advisory that specializes in the field of blockchain crypto assets such as tokens or cryptocurrency. With the corporate vision of "fair investment for everyone". We will work thoroughly on consumer protection and offer a safe and secure investing environment for all.

The creation of PL^G