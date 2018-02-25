Law Firm SEO: The Whys and Hows of Optimized Content

SEO is one of the most powerful tools you have to pull customers into your site. In law firm marketing, content is essential when it comes to your Google rank.

If your content isn't structured towards keyword rank then you are wasting a enormous opportunity.” — Maryann Fasanella, CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Search Engine Optimization (SEO), is one of the most powerful and misunderstood tools that attorneys have to pull customers into your site. The impact of SEO runs through all aspects of your website. Most lawyers know to have SEO performed on their website. However, once done many assume it is like magic and just continues its work. With law firm marketing, without well optimized content, all of the IT wizardries in the world will have little effect on your Google ranking.

The back end of your site is the pattern of the web itself. By having things optimized for speed and a smart use of heading tags, you can construct a site that no customer will be able to slip through. The content of the site, by contrast, is the strength and viscosity of the actual spider’s silk. After all, the best web in the world does a spider no good at all if their prey merely bounces off or breaks entirely through it. With that said we must focus on content.

The S: The Substance of your Content

You’ve found a message that resonates with your client. You’ve narrowed your focus so that only the most valuable content will get through to your audience. Breaking through the noise of the internet, however, requires a little more than just knowing your message. That is where keyword research comes into play in your law firm marketing plan. Having the right message means very little if you are not using the correct words to convey it. People love to come up with slang and nicknames for items that tend to grow beyond the thing they are describing.

Sometimes a company or firm can create their slang to aid in defining themselves. Cell phones are a perfect example of this. Apple wanted to be able to stand out and sell their product, but ranking for cell phone was a daunting task. Apple’s mission would be significantly harder due to their wading into the cellular market was decades behind their rivals. So they called their mobile devices iPhones, and now they can rank for a word that quickly became synonymous with cell phone.

Now I am not advocating going out and devising new words for your services as terms that will define your law firm brand strategy. What I am suggesting is that you spend some time listening to what others are calling the services that you provide. Talk with prospective clients and see if any patterns emerge from what they are saying. Structuring your content and your message around some keywords can be a defining factor. Just make sure that those keywords are relevant and as unique as possible. Keywords can be a single word or a string of words in varying lengths.

The E: The Ease of your Content

When we speak about the engineering of your site, we are talking about how making sure the URLs of your site were in line with the topics that those links led to. In regards to your content, the same principles apply. Think of the URLs as the rafters of your building. They are the inherent structure upon which your website depends. The content, on the other hand, is the floor plan of each level. The content of your navigation needs to flow organically, allowing the reader to click through your site easily. Just as you wouldn’t want your clients to get lost in your office building before reaching your office, you don’t want your clients getting lost in your website content.

Another reason to streamline your navigation is the fact that search engines like Google are actively trawling your navigation to see which pages and sections are more important than others. Anything that is buried three or more clicks deep into your website will be deemed to be less important than those items that are just a click away from the homepage.

One last but by no means final thing about the ease of your content is simplicity. Try, as much as possible, to keep your pages to a single topic per page. This will allow for cleaner navigation as well as preventing the dreaded scroll through that we all feel when digging into thousands of words to find the one bit of relevant information that we need. Imagine that each page of your site is a full page advertisement of your legal marketing. Give each of your pages a focus, allowing for that topic to shine in its place on your site.

The O: The Optimization of your Content

Now, I know what you are probably thinking. This is a repeat of the last portion of the previous article, and you would be correct. This is not, however, because I have run out of law firm marketing topics to discuss. We are revisiting this exact topic because not only are there some differences in how you optimize content versus the technical aspects of your website. We are revisiting this topic because the optimization both of your content and website backend are some of the most important steps that you can take in your law firm marketing strategy.

Now normally when I talk about the old days of the Internet, the next thing I mention is how much things have changed and why those items are no longer relevant. In the interest of bucking tradition, I will now delve into one of those items from the earliest days of the world wide web that has maintained, perhaps even grown in, its importance.

That item would be the title tag. As is turns out, though Google has downgraded the value of meta tags considerably, it still assigns a significant amount of importance to the title tags in its SEO calculations. As a bonus, these tags are front and center when someone shares your site via social media and even when they bookmark you.

When it comes to content optimization, the one area that you can squeeze the most return from is in your keywords. Now that you have hopefully spent the amount of time necessary for honing those words into potent strands of your web, the last thing you want to do is let syntax strip any of their power away. To ensure that your choice will have the strongest impact, I recommend using Google Trends to analyze the keywords you are looking to utilize. Chances are you will have several keywords for each area that you would like to rank for, but chances are also good that you will not have the money or manpower to rank for them all.

Google Trends will tell you which keywords have a higher density. This greater density should translate in your mind to a higher placement in your keyword hierarchy. You don’t need to get rid of the ones with less density, just make sure that you are prioritizing them lower than the others.

At Advisory Concept Evolvers, we have helped law firms increase qualified traffic to their websites. If you're looking to be found by more people who are looking for your services, contact us at (215) 510-2167. Our team is ready and eager to take your SEO to the next level.