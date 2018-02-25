Farrah Fawcett Archive Including Plaster Cast Signed by Warhol & Haring To Be Sold March 3
Collection features legendary beauty’s passport, several monogrammed items, Bottega Veneta bag, bronze sculpture created by FawcettWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A one-of-a-kind archive of personal items that belonged to actress, artist and American pop-culture icon Farrah Fawcett (1947-2009) will be auctioned on March 3 in South Florida. The single-owner grouping is a featured highlight of Palm Beach Modern Auctions’ Modern Art & Design, Urban Culture & Jewelry sale. Bidders may participate in the auction in person at the gallery, by phone, live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers or by leaving an absentee bid.
All of the articles are owned by a friend of the late Texas-born star, who rose to fame as “Jill Munroe” in the original TV series Charlie’s Angels. The variety reflects many aspects of Fawcett’s life and career.
Her metal lipstick holder, Louis Vuitton luggage tag, letterhead stationery and Botega Veneta portfolio bag are all personalized with Fawcett’s initials. The green canvas back from a director’s chair is emblazoned in flowing white script “Farrah Fawcett.” And her personal U.S. passport, which contains her smiling photo and signature, documents the actress’ interest in travel. It bears entry and departure stamps from the United Kingdom, Tahiti, Australia, Mexico and Egypt.
Among the higher-estimated items is a figural nude bronze and marble sculpture marked and signed by Fawcett. “Farrah Fawcett was a serious artist. She studied art at the University of Texas and was passionate about sculpting and drawing. She was proud of her works and gave many of them as gifts to her friends over the years,” said Palm Beach Modern Auctions partner and auctioneer Rico Baca. The bronze to be auctioned is expected to sell for $3,000-$5,000.
An absolutely unique item in the archive is the plaster cast Farrah Fawcett wore on her arm after suffering an injury in the early 1980s. “What makes the cast so special, in addition to the fact that it was worn by Farrah Fawcett, is the signatures on it,” said Baca. “Both Andy Warhol and Keith Haring signed the cast at a party all three had attended. They were all personal friends as well as artists who respected each other's work. Haring added a cartoon of a radiant heart and figures next to his signature, and Warhol doodled a dollar bill by his name.” The cast comes to auction with supportive documentation and is estimated at $10,000-$15,000.
The Saturday, March 3, 2018 auction will begin at 12 noon Eastern Time. Palm Beach Modern Auctions is located at 417 Bunker Rd., West Palm Beach, FL 33405. Preview: 10-5 Monday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 2; or on auction day from 9 a.m. till noon. For additional information call 561-586-5500 or email info@modernauctions.com. Sign up to bid absentee or live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers.com.
