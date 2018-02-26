Auto/Mate Streamlines Loaner Car Process for Auto Dealers with Bluebird Auto Rental Systems Integration
"Having a loaner car system that integrates with our service merchandising module eliminates time and redundancies involved with having vehicle data and customer history in two separate systems," said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate Dealership Systems.
Auto/Mate's service merchandising module is a robust, user-friendly system featuring one-screen access, a mobile service lane solution, automated dispatch, electronic RO's, a graphics-rich service calendar and quick OEM access providing manufacturer information.
LoanerTrack speeds up the check-in and check-out process of loaner cars and makes it easy to track which cars are out on loan and when they are due back. Data fields may be mandatory and unlimited custom codes can be created, e.g. “Employee Use,” which can be assigned to each vehicle. LoanerTrack's graphical Reservation Planner allows users to instantly view how many vehicles are on rent, when they are due back and what the assigned reservations are in the future.
"Auto/Mate's open Application Programming Interface made it easy and inexpensive to integrate our system with their dealership management system," said Angela Margolit, president of Bluebird Auto Rental Systems. "Our customers who use Auto/Mate's DMS can now access LoanerTrack from within the Service Merchandising module, streamlining the loaner car process and creating associated revenue opportunities."
Auto/Mate's Open/Mate integration ensures that all data exchanged between its DMS and third-party software systems is delivered instantly and securely in both directions. Auto/Mate's DMS is the ideal solution for single and group franchise dealerships.
About Bluebird Auto Rental Systems
Bluebird Auto Rental Systems (www.barsnet.com) is a provider of cost-effective, turn-key computer systems to vehicle rental operations worldwide since 1982. Bluebird’s Auto Rental application software, RentWorks, enables dealerships to more efficiently manage their service loaner fleets – expediting the rental process and improving the overall customer experience.
About Auto/Mate
Auto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,350 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.
Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.
