Is Your Business Being Held Back by Your Premise-Based PBX Phone System?

Businesses find cloud-based hosted VoIP telephone services offer many features not available with a conventional analog on-premise analog PBX phone system.
Here are the key reasons why they’re saying good riddance to a bad system:
— Excessive up-front costs: premise-based PBX systems are expensive to purchase, install and maintain. For many small and mid-sized businesses, the CapEx burden is prohibitive, and for larger organizations it’s unjustifiable.
— No cost certainty: the cost of operating a premise-based PBX system is based on usage (regular calling along with long distance costs). As such, it’s virtually impossible for organizations to know how much their monthly, quarterly and annual telecommunications costs will be. This often leads to budget shortfalls — which ultimately leads to greater risks and higher overall operating costs.
— Lack of scalability: adding new lines to a premise-based system typically mans physically installing them, which is costly and inconvenient. What’s more, if the maximum number of lines are in use, then organizations must purchase another PBX.
— Lack of business continuity: a premise-based PBX system functions through a network typology with a single point of failure. As such, when a part of the system fails, the entire system goes offline. It can also be days for a technician to perform on-site repairs.
— Lack of support: premise-based PBX system vendors and phone companies typically do not work and play well together — because when something goes wrong, they each start pointing the finger at the other. As a result, business owners are caught in the middle and must broker a solution that fits within the service level agreement (SLA) of both their PBX vendor and the phone company. This is a tedious and time consuming process, and usually one that leads to higher costs (about the only thing that PBX vendors and phone companies agree on is the mandate to tack on fees and sell pricey maintenance agreements).
— Limited features: premise-based PBX systems don’t offer the kinds of carrier-class features that today’s organizations need, such as video calling, instant messaging, real-time status information (i.e. the ability to see if colleagues are available), integration with other systems in the environment (e.g. CRM, automated marketing, etc.), and the list goes on.
