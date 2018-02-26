Nuclear Cyber Security Conference to address growing threats to the sector
Experts to gather at 3rd annual Nuclear Industrial Control Cybersecurity and Resilience Conference May 22/23rd in Warrington United Kingdom
Taking place on the 22nd and 23rd of May at the Park Royal hotel, the event will cover how those responsible for nuclear assets can mitigate the security risks associated with the adoption of new information and operational technologies.
The conference is organised by Cyber Senate, specialists in advancing knowledge about how key sectors can reduce the vulnerability of their critical infrastructure. The two day forum will feature presentations, roundtables, panel sessions and case studies from leading licensees, cybersecurity experts and solutions providers. Key issues explored will include:
" New innovations in cyber-attack detection and mitigation
" Configuration management
" Managing the integration and convergence of IT and OT, cybersecurity and safety
" Developing robust procurement processes and managing the supply chain
" Mitigating third party risk
" Identifying organisational 'blind spots'
" Building resilience into critical control system components and business processes
Speakers already confirmed include:
" Guido Gluschke, Co-director, Institute for Security and Safety (ISS), Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences
" Cavus Bakti, Cyber Security Specialist, EDF Nuclear New Build Institute for Security and Safety (ISS) Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences
" John Dickinson, Cybersecurity Control Systems Manager, Sellafield Ltd
" Tom Parkhouse, Head of Nuclear Cyber Security Regulation (Civil Nuclear Security Division), Office for Nuclear Regulation
" Will Ollerhead, Groups Information Security Manager, ETC-Enrichment Technology Company
" Peter Fraser Hopewell, Head of Group Security, ETC-Enrichment Technology Company
" Chris Blask, Chairman, Unisys & International Association of Certified ISAOs (ISAC)
" Mike St John Green, Independent Information Security Expert
" Dai David, Technology Lawyer, Percy Crow Davis & Co
" Alfonso Martin, Senior Manager Industrial Cybersecurity, iHacklabs
Discussing the event, James Nesbitt, founder of Cyber Senate, said: "Digital and operational technologies are continually advancing, creating the potential for enhanced efficiency and better management of assets. However, advanced connectivity and the Internet of Things also brings with it increased risks and makes assets significantly more vulnerable to attack.
"This conference will equip the nuclear sector with the intelligence they need in order to not only deploy IT and OT technology in the most effective ways but also embed effective risk management throughout the enterprise and supply chain in order to safeguard their organisation."
Expected to draw stakeholders from a wide range of European nuclear facilities, the event is targeted at senior decision makers in areas such as incident response, security, risk management and operational technology.
