FlyteAnalytics™ By CAPACG Chosen By Westminster College Aviation For Flight Data Monitoring Of Training Fleet
Easy and Affordable FDM for General Aviation with FlyteAnalytics™DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyteAnalytics™ will serve as the Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) solution for Westminster College Aviation’s Cessna 172 aircraft, enabling the college to monitor its internal flight operational quality assurance program.
“A solid flight data management program is a crucial part of a safety management system providing risk management and safety assurance,” said Larry McCarroll, CEO of CAPACG, the company that created the flight data analysis program. “FlyteAnalytics™ compliments a safety management system and the state-of-the-art analysis tool has the ability to process large quantities of flight data from current and future technically advanced aircraft types without the need for adding costly hardware.”
“FlyteAnalytics™ has provided our flight operations with an excellent resource to increase the effectiveness of our Safety Management System,” said Brad McQueen, Chair of Aviation Studies at Westminster College. “Being able to easily and accurately monitor our flight training data will allow us to be much more predictive and efficient in our efforts to ensure the highest levels of safety.”
About Westminster College
Westminster is a private, independent and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. Students experience the liberal arts blended with professional programs in an atmosphere dedicated to civic engagement. With the goal of enabling its graduates to live vibrant, just and successful lives, Westminster provides transformational learning experiences for both undergraduate and graduate students in a truly student-centered environment. Faculty focus on teaching, learning and developing distinctive, innovative programs, while students thrive on Westminster’s urban Sugar House campus within minutes of the Rocky Mountains. For more information, visit www.westminstercollege.edu or follow WestminsterSLC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
About CAPACG dba FlyteAnalytics™
Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, CAPACG is a Flight Data analysis team focusing on capturing an operator’s “Drifts from SOPs” and giving the operator information and knowledge to correct the drifts before becoming hazards. Utilizing their FlyteAnalytics™ software affordable Flight Data Analysis is available to General Aviation aircraft by harvesting Data from Technically Advanced Aircraft utilizing Garmin G1000© or similar avionics. No added hardware required. CAPACG is an expert in developing, implementing and operating FDM programs. Additional information can be found at www.capacg.com.
X-Plane™ Animation with FlyteAnalytics™