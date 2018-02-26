INDONESIA TAKES STEPS TO IMPROVE EASE OF DOING BUSINESS

Implementation of Import Post-Border Trade Supervision on Several Import-Restricted Commodities

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesia which according to the World Bank already jumped 19 places from 91 to 72 in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index has introduced further measures to significantly improve trade facilitation.

With effect from 01 February 2018, the supervision of 57% of of imported goods which are currently covered by import restrictions will be moved from the Customs border to an area outside of Customs control known as "post border". In practice for these goods Customs will focus only on checking documents related to Customs controls such as duties and taxes. The checking of whether these goods have complied with import restrictions (LARTAS) will be done by the responsible ministries. In this way Customs will have fewer checks to make at the border and the release of goods should be faster.

In a Circular Letter Number: S-145/BC/2018 to all Customs offices on 07 February 2018, the Director General of Customs made it clear that this does not mean that the import requirements are eliminated only that the verification of compliance will be moved from Customs to the responsible Ministries and will be done "Post-Border". The Post Border verification will be done using data analysis , spot checks and audits and it is expected that the Indonesian National Single Window (INSW) will play an important role in this verification. There will continue to be sanctions for non-compliance.

This move is one of the policies in the Economic Policy Package of Phase XV on National Logistics Providers Competitiveness and Business Development and is mandated by the letter of the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs No. S-37/M.EKON/01/2018 dated January 31, 2018.Information on the list of goods applicable to Post Border inspection, and a list of restricted goods still subject to Customs inspection at the border can be obtained from the INSW website http://eservice.insw.go.id/.

Further details of this development were reported in the magazine "Tempo" and can be found at https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1055720/pemerintah-permudah-impor-barang-tertentu-mulai-februari-2018