NAAAP Announces World-Renowned Entrepreneur as Headliner

Global Exec, CNN Contributor, former VP of Pinkberry Ryan Patel Keynotes

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) is proud to announce Ryan Patel as a headlining keynote speaker at the 2018 Employee Resource Group (ERG) Symposium and National Leadership Academy in San Jose, Calif.

This annual event is an advanced, skills-building boot camp for new and returning NAAAP leaders from nearly 30 global chapters as well as emerging leaders in ERG, diversity and inclusion and the corporate startup space. The theme, “InnovAsian: Leading with Initiative and Imagination,” pays tribute to the entrepreneurial individuals and companies that lead the globe in Silicon Valley. Patel’s keynote, Startup to Sustainability - How to Create Lasting Impact, will kick off the event at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 9 followed by a fireside chat.

“It is an honor to be invited to inspire entrepreneurs at this event,” says Patel. “Knowledge is lost if it’s not shared with others and I am delighted to speak with like-minded individuals who are as passionate as I am about paving the future of business.”

Patel is a global business executive with more than 15 years of experience. His wheelhouse includes business development and growth management, corporate social responsibility, international relations and domestic markets and global strategy building. He has worked with publicly traded companies and startups as well as sitting on a number of advisory boards, which combines his skill set and passion for giving back to the community. Patel’s diverse strategies in changing the nature of trends and the compassion he shows when training and providing for his colleagues has made him an expert in his field. Under his guidance, he has coached hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped companies grow into well recognized global brands. During his time as vice president of global development at Pinkberry, he expanded the company’s footprint from less than 95 locations to more than 260 stores across 23 countries. Additionally, he has been featured in publications such as Entrepreneur, WWD, and BBC and was recently listed by Inc. as one of nine executives and innovators who serve as an inspiration and model for how all business can give and make a difference.

Patel holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master of Business Administration from Paul Merage School of Business at University of California, Irvine. He also received his Corporate Governance and Board of Directors Certification from Anderson School of Management Executive Program at University of California, Los Angeles.

For more information on registration, programming and schedule, please visit http://academy.naaap.org. Limited slots available.

About NAAAP

The National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) is the premier leadership organization for Asian professionals in North America, with nearly 30 chapters, several thousand active members, and a reach of more than 20,000 professionals. Since 1982, NAAAP has operated as a nonprofit to inspire, develop, and connect leaders in all major industries and countless communities through professional development and community service. For more information, please visit www.naaap.org.