MedGenome Presents its Cancer Vaccine Approach for Lynch Syndrome Patients
MedGenome presented a poster on its study of potential cancer vaccines for Lynch Syndrome patientsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attendees at the 2018 Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference heard MedGenome, a global leader in genomics research and a partner to pharma/biotech companies and academic research institutions conducting complex disease biomarker-identification projects, describe its study of potential cancer vaccines for patients with Lynch syndrome. Lynch syndrome is an inherited condition linked to higher risk of various forms of cancer, including a 70 percent to 80 percent lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer, with a mean onset age of 45 years.
Dr. Papia Chakraborty, senior scientist and head of immuno-oncology at MedGenome, spoke on “A Personalized Cancer Vaccine Approach to Treat Lynch Syndrome.”
Those diagnosed with Lynch syndrome carry harmful germline mutations in their DNA mismatch repair genes, whose primary role is to repair the body’s mutations in protein-coding genes in dividing cells, she said. Due to the lack of DNA repair function, these patients prematurely accumulate a large number of mutations in their genome with a risk of developing colorectal cancer. MedGenome had found that a small fraction of these mutations yields immunogenic peptides that can be synthesized and reintroduced into patients as a vaccine. These tumor-specific peptides can elicit a cytotoxic CD8 killer T cell response, which aids the reduction or even elimination of tumors.
MedGenome, which was invited to present the poster at the conference, has developed a highly sophisticated mutation screening pipeline called OncoPeptVAC that predicts patient-specific immunogenic peptides with high accuracy. In this study, the MedGenome team carried out exome and RNA sequencing in an Lynch syndrome patient to identify immunogenic peptides using the company’s proprietary OncoPeptVAC pipeline. The identified peptides candidates triggered a potent cytotoxic CD8 killer T cell response in blood samples obtained from the patient. These validated immunogenic peptides qualify as candidates for a personalized cancer vaccine therapy for Lynch syndrome tumor clearance. Depending on the patient’s tumor immune landscape (which can be assessed by MedGenome’s RNA sequence based OncoPeptTUME pipeline), the peptides have the potential to be used as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with existing chemotherapeutic regimens to obtain long-term clinical benefits.
About MedGenome:
MedGenome Inc., is a global leader in genomics research and a superior partner to pharma/biotech companies and academic research institutions conducting complex disease biomarker-identification projects. We have unique molecular-level insights into populations that suffer from inherited diseases at twice the rate of people in the United States and Europe thanks to our leadership in genomics-based diagnostics and research in India. About 5,000 isolated population groups there feature extreme homogeneity, or similarity within the group, yet significant heterogeneity, or differentiation between them. These groups are ideal for large-scale genetic-research studies for biomarker discovery. Our global footprint includes laboratories in the United States, Singapore and India. Our 400 employees and expert scientists use industry-leading tools and solutions, bioinformatics and big-data analytics to unlock rich genomic insights into rare and complex diseases including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, metabolic diseases, ophthalmological disorders, neurological diseases and rare inherited disorders. Our headquarters is in Foster City, California.
