Are "Generation Rent" doomed to never be able to buy a property or could Home Competitions like this be the solution?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the ever rising levels of news reports, portraying the struggles of first-time buyers and the so called “Generation Rent” we can clearly see more obstacles and increasing levels of difficulty for people to get on that all important property ladder and achieve their home-ownership goal.

According to research by Which? mortgage advisers, almost a fifth of the first-time buyers have resorted to selling their possessions such as clothes and gadgets during their “downright depressing” struggle to raise funds for a deposit, 37 percent worked overtime and 22 percent avoided rent by moving back in or continuing to live with their parents.

From giving up luxuries to skipping brunch, latest official data by Halifax revealed that first-time buyers in London still have to put up a whopping deposit of £112,604 on average while still borrowing over four times their income. This same research also states that the average deposits for first-time buyers in southern England have more than doubled in a decade to an average of £51,457 for those in the South East.

Are "Generation Rent" doomed to be stuck in the perpetual loop of renting never being able to save up enough to own a home?

Or could home prize competitions like the one offered by Win A Prize Competition be the solution?

An established London property company has launched https://winaprizecompetition.co.uk looking to offer beautiful family houses to lucky winners of their competitions.

Their newest competition offers an opportunity to win a five-bedroom family house, in the desirable south of England, within easy commute to central London, for as little as £10.

“In the current economic climate this has the potential to gain a lot of interest, as it is like ‘a breath of fresh air’ for those who see getting on the property ladder being out of their financial reach”, said Branislav Opancina, Director of Earnest Knight Ltd. “It could allow one lucky winner in each competition to move into their new family home with all of the legal fees for transfer and Stamp Duty paid for”.

The competition is open to anyone aged 18 or over, as long as it is legal in their local country for them to do so.

To be in with the chance of winning the house entrants need to answer the skills based competition question on their website first and then submit their entry along with the payment of the entry fee.

Alternatively there is also a postal entry route as referenced on their website.

Single entries can be purchased from as little as £10 and those with the correct answer get entered into a draw to determine the ultimate winner.

Win a Prize Competition has publicised on their site estimated odds of winning at between 1:51,000 to 1:150,000 for their first competition, making entrants approximately 529 times more likely to win the prize than the Lotto Jackpot and a massive 1,644 times more likely to win than the popular EuroMillions Lottery Jackpot.

The competition terms state that the first competition is scheduled to close at 11 p.m. GMT on 30th April 2018 and the first LIVE DRAW is scheduled to take place in London at 4 p.m. GMT on 7th May 2018 which will be streamed through social media.

Win a Prize Competition plans to hold up to 4 (four) competitions each year and is carefully choosing good family locations that could give maximum flexibility to the winners.

The winner could either use their potential prize as a family home for themselves and their family, sell it on the open market after the transfer or potentially put it up for rent, therefore, topping up their current monthly salary or pension.

“It is a great opportunity and with tickets starting from as little as £10 it makes them affordable for entrants from all over the world to take part in and try their knowledge and luck”, said Opancina.

The Prize Competition rules, terms and the details of the property and how to enter are all available on https://winaprizecompetition.co.uk and you can also enter the competition HERE.

