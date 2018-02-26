Arecont Vision® Welcomes Badger Reps as Manufacturer's Representatives for the US West Region
Arecont Vision announces Badger Reps now covers the US West Region, providing expert pre-sales assistance to end users, systems integrators, & distributors.
"Cliff Hamilton's team at Badger Reps are proven advisors to their many customers, providing superior customer service, best-in-class training, and expert sales support," said Kyle Parker, Vice President, Americas, Arecont Vision. "Our customers and partners across the US West area will strongly benefit with Badger Reps part of the Arecont Vision team in representing the leading megapixel cameras in the industry."
Badger Reps now has responsibility for California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Hawaii, and are now actively engaged in providing Arecont Vision sales support to their customers across the US West region.
"Arecont Vision is one of the founding organizations of this phenomenal innovative technology that offers a diverse portfolio of advanced, award-winning megapixel cameras that are protecting the people and the things we value most in the world," said Cliff Hamilton, Principal for Badger Reps. "These amazingly innovative cameras are a great fit to an existing portfolio of products that deliver a wide array of solutions to customers across our region."
Badger Reps and the other members of the Arecont Vision Manufacturer's Representative Partner program are key to bringing the industry's best, cyber-secure megapixel cameras to more customers across their regions. Participants in the program extend the reach of Arecont Vision in providing expert pre-sales assistance, interfacing with and educating customers, system integrators, and distributors on available products and solutions for their video surveillance requirements. Program members stay current with video surveillance and security industry technology and products via Arecont Vision University and other company and external sources.
Learn more about Arecont Vision by calling us at +1.818.937.0700, emailing us at avsales@arecontvision.com, or by visiting us online at www.arecontvision.com. To contact Badger Reps, visit the company on line at http://badgerreps.com, or call Cliff Hamilton at +1.805.233.4905 or via email at cliff@badgerreps.com.
ABOUT ARECONT VISION
Arecont Vision is the leading manufacturer of high-performance megapixel IP cameras, designed and built in the USA.
