A License For Success For Home Staging Professionals & Entrepreneurs Hits The Industry

Global Staging License is an online home staging training platform that combines your passion with business to help your business stand out.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Staging License, the provider of online home staging education & technology solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its premium edition comprising of home staging course with new remarkable features for the home staging professionals success. Home staging professionals using the platform can now implement the powerful home staging strategies, capture more leads, and win more clients. You also get the home staging certificate on the completion of your home staging course and other modules. The license is designed specifically to help home staging professionals grow their business and provide more value to their clients.
“You have many talented and passionate professionals, seeking an organized structure to filter their knowledge and refine them to become home staging experts. Skills in home staging are not enough to create a winning strategy. Like any industry, marketing, gaining leads, and closing them comes within the territory of running a successful business. You need clients to discover your services, before you can demonstrate how you act as part of the solution to their problem, which is to sell a home faster and for money,” says Shahla Jalali, CEO of GSL. “Home stagers play a very important role in moving the real estate market, especially when it comes down to net profits. That is the focus of Global Staging License and our platform not only builds skills, but also the confidence to become an entrepreneur, and that is done through the online training, the tools, the client closing packages, value presentations, and the vocal script coaches. We don’t just want members to learn how to stage homes, we want members to learn how to make money while staging homes,” she added.
This license edition not only provides confidence for it members, through its extensive training on learning not only home staging, but also marketing and attracting clients. The home staging course or the home staging certification you can say, is also the seal of credibility for entrepreneurs in their local market. The expertise of a home staging professional is in demand by a diverse clientele from homeowners, real estate agents, to developers, and more. Whether members are new to becoming an entrepreneur, or continuing their journey, Global Staging Licenses’ home staging course generates successful outcomes. The GSL platform not only refines staging skills, but also focuses on the business aspects required to creating and maintaining, a successful home staging business.
Global Staging License is a platform which serves as a bridge between individuals passionate about creating a successful home staging business, and an industry which is in need of experts. We train home stagers, with a 16 module online learning platform, which range in topics from strengthening staging skills, to learning how to operate their own business. Members can become excited about becoming the CEO of their own company through the Global Staging License Premium Certification and unlimited access to our platform. License holders will be able to learn, practice, and implement a variety of strategies to thrive in the staging industry.
