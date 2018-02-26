Manage your Diabetes Type 1 With Abudo's Online Health Platform
Abudo launched its online Diabetes Type I course on basic disease education and management to help patients with Insulin deficient Diabetes live betterPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In November 2017, Abudo launched its online course on Diabetes Type I, providing easy and structured disease education to patients, friends and family members. This engaging, easy to digest and necessary awareness provision through online video course is a guideline to take control of Insulin deficient kind of Diabetes. Abudo has successfully provided an accessible platform of its online course on Diabetes Type I, with the end goal to create awareness about the disease progression and management.
“People are born with Diabetes Type I, but they are also born to live. We help our viewers with Diabetes Type I live better” Abudo’s CEO Tariq Khursheed claims. He says “Abudo is an authentic and well-researched content provider” and contends that this course on Diabetes Type I is one of the best platforms to address the need to talk about the disease and its management.
With over 70k online health success education disseminators, Abudo’s vision reflects gaining a competitive edge by providing 100% unbiased and impartial education about Diabetes Type I. Abudo talks about this under estimated disease and focuses on necessary education to improve living standards. With the first phase absolutely free, Abudo offers subsidized subscriptions for interested individuals. This course on Diabetes Type I is online and available 24/7. Patients and relatives can simply sign up for this course and access it from their desktop or mobile any anywhere, at any time with absolutely no age, gender or accessibility restriction. In this Diabetes course, Abudo offers additional advantages of having no ads of other products or service sponsors to see on the website, making Diabetes education entirely free of biases.
One of its kind, this Diabetes Type I course by Abudo also proves to be value adding by provision of guidelines and checklists to improve quality of life all while endeavoring to help patients and caregivers manage stress, improve lifestyle and lead a healthy life. This course is a complete informative instruction manual as well as a certified Diabetes awareness disseminator which provides value for money by giving out all the benefits for just $15.
About Abudo:
Abudo is an online health success platform providing easy, structured disease education to patients, friends & family members. It believes in passion for creating a better life, by offering a variety of courses including both, communicable as well as non-communicable diseases along with a course completion certification at the end of each course. Abudo offers value adding guidelines and checklists to improve quality of life all while endeavoring to help patients and caregivers manage stress, improve lifestyle and lead a healthy life.
Kay Kendall
Abudo
+1-650-503-1188
email us here