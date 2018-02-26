IGLOO SECURITY Provided Dedicated Volunteer Service for Cambodian Youth

IGLOO SECURITY held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new building named ‘Bingo’ which will used for students and faculties of Our School in Kep, Cambodia

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 26, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGLOO SECURITY today announced that the company visited and volunteered at Our School a complementary school for Cambodian children in Kep province from February 19 to 23. IGLOO SECURITY founder and CEO Deuk Choon Lee and five employees held the groundbreaking ceremony for a new education center named ‘Bingo’ and offered special art classes for Our School students.Under the vision that all children have the opportunity to realize their dreams, IGLOO SECURITY, a leading Korean cybersecurity company, has subscribed to Our School and done voluntary work focused on educational supports since 2013. IGLOO SECURITY donated school supplies and the latest tablets to run educational apps and to progress classes which expose children to diverse cultures and arts.This year, IGLOO SECURITY held a groundbreaking for the education center named Bingo, largely funded by voluntary contributions from IGLOO SECURITY. It is expected that Bingo would improve Our School’s capacity to accommodate more students and to offer educational programs for various age groups. Bingo is due to be opened this September.Additionally, IGLOO SECURITY ran two art sessions for Our School students who had not received any art training before. Though a lot of students are interested in arts, Our School is yet to execute relative programs effectively owing to dearth of art teachers. IGLOO SECURITY prepared a clay art and a piano lesson course to help students experience art and express themselves. All sessions are taught by IGLOO SECURITY employees talented in arts."Every child has the right to dream, and education is the key for children to create, pursue, and realize their own dreams,” said IGLOO SECURITY founder and CEO Deuk Choon Lee. “I hope students of Our School will make their dreams a reality like any other child in the world. IGLOO SECURITY will keep supporting Our School and developing like this new education center which enables Cambodian youth to improve their chances of achieving their goals.”About IGLOO SECURITYEstablished in November 1999, IGLOO SECURITY has led the development of the Korean SIEM (security information and event management) and Managed Security Service markets by providing the leading SIEM solution SPiDER TM and Husky Managed Security Service. With the most reliable and consumer-oriented portfolio, IGLOO SECURITY provides cyber security solutions and services that support business growth no matter the size of the organization or business needs. IGLOO SECURITY is expanding its business portfolio to deliver high value that can improve customers’ experience and work efficiency through solutions and services powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.About Our SchoolOur School is located in Antong Sor village of Kep province, Cambodia. Our School is a complementary school funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions. Our School provides Khmer and English lessons for kindergarten through sixth grade. Our School is focused on providing students with the foundation for further education to let them have the opportunity to stand on their own feet.