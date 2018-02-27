Distinguished Lawyer Receives Recognition for Community Involvement

Craig A. Altman, Lawyer, receives recognition for his continued partnership with Philabundance.

Roughly 1 in 5 people in Philadelphia face hunger and many are children and seniors. That's why we are committed to helping.” — Craig A. Altman, Lawyer

Craig A. Altman, the founder of The Law Offices of Craig A. Altman, has once again received recognition for his continued involvement and partnership with Philabundance. Philabundance is the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger-relief organization which serves over 90,000 people with food each week in communities across Pennsylvania and New Jersey with food in an effort to help end hunger. Over 30 percent of those served are children and roughly 16 percent are seniors.



"Studies have shown that 1 in 8 people in the US face hunger and roughly 1 in 5 people in Philadelphia face hunger," said Altman. "That's why we are committed to helping."



In 2016, Philabundance was able to donate 24 million pounds of food to those in need. This included, but was not limited to, food for 33,000 children per week and food that went into 54,000 meal boxes for seniors. Almost $1.5 million was saved that was able to go right back into feeding the community. All of the work to make this possible was thanks to the help of Philabundance's 15,000+ volunteers and partners.



The staff and attorneys at The Law Offices of Craig A. Altman are passionate about the communities and people they serve. They support local organizations including the Free Library of Philadelphia, the Kimmel Center, the American Museum of Jewish History, and more. When Craig Altman heard about Philabundance, he knew he needed to get his team involved.



The team at The Law Offices of Craig A. Altman is committed to continuing their efforts at Philabundance. They have been helping Philabundance for six years now and say that they have no plans of stopping.



About The Law Offices of Craig A. Altman

The attorneys at The Law Offices of Craig A. Altman are dedicated to obtaining justice for those who have been injured. If you believe you may have a personal injury or workers' compensation case, the skilled attorneys at The Law Offices of Craig A. Altman can help. To learn more, visit www.craigaltmanlaw.com

About Philabundance

Philabundance is the Delaware Valley's largest hunger-relief organization. It distributes more than 24 million pounds of food to tens of thousands of people per year. To learn more about Philabundance, visit http://philabundance.org.



