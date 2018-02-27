Higher Ed Crowdfunding Campaign from KDG and Muhlenberg Breaks Records

KDG and Muhlenberg College once again partnered on #MULEMENTUM, a record-breaking Day of Giving campaign.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lehigh Valley web design team at KDG and Muhlenberg College have broken records with #MULEMENTUM, Muhlenberg’s fifth annual higher ed crowdfunding campaign.

Muhlenberg College has been opening doors for students around the globe for over 150 years. On November 16, 2017, the vibrant campus community came together to help open even more. The school had 24 hours and a goal of 2,500 participants. Students, alumni, faculty, and friends could give a gift and help build opportunities for current and future Muhlenberg students.

“#MULEMENTUM is really a day to get people excited about Muhlenberg, get them invested in the College, and really drive up participation,” says Marissa Zondag, Associate Director Of Annual Giving at Muhlenberg College.

KDG’s higher ed web design team designed and developed a custom giving portal. It engaged participants with its gamified approach and simplified the giving process with its easy forms. Over 2,600 participants answered the call and donated using the custom crowdfunding site.

KDG helped turn giving into a game. Images of Muhlenberg’s many iconic red doors were shown to participants, who had to guess which campus buildings the doors belonged to. Participants with correct answers were awarded digital keys and every time a goal was a met an exclusive Muhlenberg video was unlocked.

“In every giving campaign, it is so important that the campus community come together,” says Kalyn Kates, UI/UX designer at KDG. “With Muhlenberg, this was simple to do. The faculty, staff, students, and alumni are all so close and supportive that they want to get involved and help.”

A mini donor competition between the different groups on campus, like alumni, students, and even parents, created a fun rivalry throughout the day. Alumni ultimately came out on top, leading in donations and referrals.

Plenty of on-campus events hosted by Muhlenberg’s advancement office also got people engaged. The school’s cheerleaders and mascot made appearances, #MULEMENTUM cupcakes were served in the dining hall, and students who donated on campus could spin a prize wheel for some Muhlenberg swag.

“KDG has been awesome through this whole process,” Zondag says of the higher ed web design team at KDG. “I really feel like we have a great partner in this initiative.”

Unless otherwise stated by the donor, the money raised during the campaign went toward The Muhlenberg Fund, which primarily assists students with financial aid and touches every aspect of the campus. Thanks to the Muhlenberg College community and the web design team at KDG, #MULEMENTUM helped open more doors for students around the world.

To see #MULEMENTUM in action, view the exclusive visual case study: https://vimeo.com/244401164.



About KDG: KDG is a leading provider of web development for higher education. With over 16 years of experience in using technology to help education clients to improve enrollment, campus climate, and alumni participation, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Most recently, KDG won wide acclaim for developing unique and engaging higher education crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more at www.kyledavidgroup.com