floLIVE and NETOP ANNOUNCE GLOBAL ALLIANCE
A strategic alliance to deliver turnkey IoT solutions globally
Under this alliance floLIVE - a leading provider of a secure, cloud-based IoT ecosystem, and NetOP - a developer and manufacturer of low power sensors, will offer end-to-end IoT solutions for various market verticals, such as smart cities, asset tracking, smart metering and more. The alliance creates an 'NB-IoT as-a-service' solution for mobile operators enabling them to rapidly deploy IoT value-added services solutions for market verticals.
The alliance will leverage NETOP's expertise in the areas of sensor development and wireless radio networks' deployment, with floLIVE's cloud-based global IoT connectivity and management solution, to deliver a complete IoT suite that contains sensors, devices, global connectivity and device management - all via a secure, cloud-based IoT platform.
NETOP's CEO Olcay Taysi said that "one of the key focus' of the alliance is to simplify the roll out of large sensor networks, in particular NB-IoT sensors. By combining NB-IoT sensors with floLIVE's connectivity platform, sensors can be automatically configured at scale from the cloud" and added "approaching IoT with a complete solution including the sensors, and the connectivity supplied by floLIVE brings to the market a true end-to-end solution."
"The combination of NETOP hardware with floLIVE's Connectivity Management Platform with its unique bootstrap capabilities will make IoT solutions easy to deploy, cost-effective and profitable for our customers" said Percy Grundy, CEO of floLIVE. "I'm thrilled to form a partnership with NETOP, a company whose approach to the IoT marketplace, its core values, creativity and flexibility match floLIVE's."
About NETOP
NETOP develops and manufactures LPWAN turnkey solutions as well as a variety of sensors and connectivity choices, adapted to a wide-range of smart IoT projects such as logistics, parking, metering and many others.
Headquartered in Izmir, NETOP also has offices in Istanbul, Barcelona, the Netherlands and Qatar.
About floLIVE
floLIVE offers sustainable and profitable IoT revenue growth to chipset manufacturers, MNOs and IoT service providers by challenging traditional networks and IoT solutions. floLIVE operates a self-developed core network and offers a secure, cloud-based IoT ecosystem designed and built especially for IoT and encompasses a wide range of services to market verticals - all provided as-a-service via their global cloud.
Headquartered in London, floLIVE also has offices in Cyprus and Israel.
Patrick Recasens i Morente
floLIVE
+44 7717 440 445
email us here