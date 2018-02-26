CANCUN WHALE SHARK TOURS JOINS INTERNATIONAL ECO-TOURISM SOCIETY
Cancun Whale Shark Tours is proud to announce their membership & Affiliation with the INTERNATIONAL ECO-TOURISM SOCIETY a world famous Conservation OrganizationCANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CANCUN WHALE SHARK Tours Cancun's #1 and TOP RATED/REVIEWED TRIP ADVISOR tour Operator the past 15 years IN CANCUN has always been ECO AWARE and has worked hard at Sustainable Tourism practices.Cancun Whale Shark Tours are Founding Members of the Whale Shark Conservation Society, dedicated to Whale Shark research & Conservation.Annually they conduct research and promote "Tagging" of the Whale Sharks in the Mexican Caribbean waters.
Through this ECO AWARENESS Cancun Whale Shark tours is pleased to announce its affiliation and membership in the prestigious INTERNATIONAL ECO-TOURISM SOCIETY.Founded on Eco minded principals of Sustainable development & tourism practices, IES is World Famous for its conservation practices on all major continents of the world.
CANCUN WHALE SHARK TOURS realizes the importance of Conservation of Endangered species like the Whale Sharks along with many other ocean species to preserve for future generations. Sharks in general are badly maligned and over harvested around the world. Over fishing is conducted in too many places with resultant reduction in sustainable numbers.
INTERNATIONAL ECO TOURISM SOCIETY is world famous for its conservation efforts to promote sustainable practices.
CANCUN WHALE SHARK TOURS works very hard to develop "Awareness" in its clients who come from around the world to snorkel with the ocean's largest fish.....The WHALE SHARK. Cancun Whale Shark Tours diligently adheres to all rules, regulations, and Engagement with the Whale Sharks as set forth by Mexican Conservation Authorities. Their diligence and Best practices have earned them TOP ratings on Trip Advisor reviews from their 1000's of past participants.
Starting their 15th year the new affiliation with Eco Tourism Society, CANCUN WHALE SHARK TOURS forsees a long and successful partnership to further Conservation practices in Cancun.
