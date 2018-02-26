Spotswood, New Jersey Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2018 Directory
Dr. Matthew Sorkin
Dr. Matthew Sorkin, DDS, FAGD Listed as Top Dentist in Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry
Dr. Sorkin practices Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry at 418 Main St. in Spotswood serving patients in Monroe Twp. Helmetta, Old Bridge, Spotswood, and East Brunswick.
Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Planscan/E4D Same Day Crowns, Air-Brush No-Drill Fillings, Laser Gum Therapy, Oral Sedation Dentistry, Root Canal Treatment, Tooth Colored Fillings, and Teeth Whitening.
Dr. Sorkin received his doctorate of dental surgery degree (DDS) from Columbia University School of Dental Medicine. He then performed a General Practice Residency at Hackensack University Medical Center. He continues to be quite active in postgraduate education earning him Fellowship Status in the Academy of General Dentistry.
Dr. Matthew Sorkin is a member of the American Dental Association, New Jersey Dental Association and Middlesex County Dental Society. During his 25 years in practice Dr. Sorkin has become well-known for providing highly personal, state-of-the-art care at the highest level.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Matthew Sorkin, DDS directly at 732-723-5100 or www.caringdentalspotswood.com.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.
