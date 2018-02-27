Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Colorado to Call Them for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Attorneys for Better Compensation Results

When it comes to mesothelioma compensation for a US Navy Veteran, it is also incredibly vital the attorney you hire has years of experience with Navy Veteran mesothelioma compensation claims” — Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Colorado or this is your family member, please call us at 800-714-0303 so you do not hire an inexperienced lawyer/law firm. If you want the very best possible mesothelioma financial compensation you need to retain the services of one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys who exclusively handles mesothelioma compensation claims on a full-time basis and on a nationwide basis.



"When it comes to mesothelioma compensation for a US Navy Veteran, it is also incredibly vital the attorney you hire has years of experience with Navy Veteran mesothelioma compensation claims. Hiring a local car-accident attorney or personal-injury attorneys to handle a mesothelioma compensation claim brings one word to mind: shortchanged.

The mesothelioma attorneys suggested by the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center have an extremely thorough understanding of navy ship engine rooms, most places on a navy ship where a sailor could have been exposed to asbestos, as well as the specific manufacturers of pipe insulation, pumps, gaskets, and more. They also can name every single US Navy shipyard because these are the types places where a US Navy Veteran could have had extreme exposure to asbestos.

The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center has experience helping US Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos on the following types of US Navy ships:

* Destroyers

* Air Craft Carriers (Essex & Nimitz Class)

* Cruisers

* Fast Attack Submarines (Los Angeles Class)

* Boomers (Ohio Class Submarine)

* Amphibious Assault Ships (Tarawa Class)

* Oilers and Cargo Ships

* Navy Tugs/Support Vessels

The Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Colorado including communities such as Denver, Colorado Springs, Golden Leadville, Brighton, Durango, or Parker.



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Colorado the Colorado Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

The University of Colorado Cancer Center in Aurora, Colorado for diagnosed victims in the Centennial State or the victim's family:



High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Colorado include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.



According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Colorado.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.