Cedar Park, Texas Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2018 Directory

CEDAR PARK , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Park, Texas dentist, Dr. Max Kerr has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2018. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.

Dr. Kerr practices Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry at 920 N Vista Ridge Blvd. #700 in Cedar Park serving patients in North Austin and surrounding cities.

Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Crowns, Bridges, Veneers, Dentures, Cleanings, Fillings, Restorative Dentistry, Advanced Smile Design, Dental Implants, Conscious Sedation, Sleep Dentistry, Pedodontics (Children’s Dentistry), Tooth Whitening and Orthodontics (Braces).

Dr. Max Kerr received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Texas in San Antonio. He is a member of Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association and the American Academy Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM). During his 11 years in practice Dr. Kerr has been extremely active in Dental Continuing Education. He is dedicated to providing his patients with the best in comprehensive, personalized, state-of-the-art care.

For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Max Kerr, DDS directly at 512-402-7811 or http://www.mycedarparkdentist.com.

The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.

