Cedar Park, Texas Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2018 Directory
Dr. Max Kerr
Dr. Max Kerr, DDS listed as Top Dentist in Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry
Dr. Kerr practices Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry at 920 N Vista Ridge Blvd. #700 in Cedar Park serving patients in North Austin and surrounding cities.
Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Crowns, Bridges, Veneers, Dentures, Cleanings, Fillings, Restorative Dentistry, Advanced Smile Design, Dental Implants, Conscious Sedation, Sleep Dentistry, Pedodontics (Children’s Dentistry), Tooth Whitening and Orthodontics (Braces).
Dr. Max Kerr received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Texas in San Antonio. He is a member of Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association and the American Academy Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM). During his 11 years in practice Dr. Kerr has been extremely active in Dental Continuing Education. He is dedicated to providing his patients with the best in comprehensive, personalized, state-of-the-art care.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Max Kerr, DDS directly at 512-402-7811 or http://www.mycedarparkdentist.com.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.
TodaysBestDentists.com
Americas Best Dentists
5555555555
email us here