New City, New York Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2018 Directory
Dr. Michael Rothstein, DDS Listed as Top Dentist in Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry
Dr. Rothstein practices Cosmetic, Family & Implant Dentistry at 16 Squadron Blvd, Suite 105 in New City, serving patients in Rockland County and throughout the Tri-State Area.
Services include: Aesthetic Dentistry, All Phases of Restorative Dentistry including Crowns, Bridges, Dentures and Fillings, Dental Implants, Periodontics (Gum Treatments), Oral Surgery, Endodontics (Root Canals), Cerec Digital Dentistry, Gingival Laser Surgery, 3-D Imaging and Zoom Whitening.
Dr. Michael Rothstein received his Doctorate in Dental Surgery degree from Stonybrook University in 1994. He performed a General Practice Residency at The Bronx VA Medical Center. He then went on to complete his Specialty Residency Training in Prosthodontics at the Manhattan VA Medical Center.
Dr Rothstein has served as a Cerec Dentistry Clinical Mentor/Instructor and Clinical Instructor New York University School of Dentistry. During his 24 years in practice, the doctor has remained active in continuing education and is at the forefront of state-of-the-art dental techniques.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Michael Rothstein, DDS directly at 845-634-8866 or www.Rothsteindentistry.com.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.
TodaysBestDentists.com
Americas Best Dentists
5555555555
email us here