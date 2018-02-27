Nevada Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges a Physician in Nevada to Call Them About What Might Be Substantial Rewards If They Have Proof a Healthcare Company is Bribing Medical Doctors for Referrals

Healthcare companies paying kickbacks to physicians happen in Nevada and in every other state and the potential rewards can be significant provided the whistleblower has proof” — Nevada Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC , USA, February 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging a medical doctor in Nevada with proof any type of healthcare company is bribing physicians for referrals to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 for a conversation about the federal whistleblower reward program. Recently the Department of Justice announced a $29.6-million-dollar settlement involving two medical practice groups and a hospital system involved in a referral kickback scheme. The allegations revolved around kickbacks for patient referrals. In this instance the scheme involved a hospital system admitting patients rather than seeing them on an outpatient basis. In this instance the whistleblowers (two medical doctors) will receive $6.2 million dollars for their information. http://Nevada.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

According to the Department of Justice, "On average, Medicare pays at least three times as much for an inpatient admission as it does for outpatient care."

The Nevada Corporate Whistleblower Center is inviting a medical doctor or healthcare professional to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they possess proof the following type of company is bribing physicians for referrals, purchases or admissions:

* A hospital or hospital company

* A nursing home or skilled nursing facility

* A pharmaceutical company

* A hospice provider

* A medical device manufacturer

* A dialysis Center

* An Imaging Center

* An in-home healthcare provider

* A blood testing company

The Nevada Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are 100% certain healthcare companies paying kickbacks to physicians happen in Nevada and in every other state and the potential rewards can be significant provided the whistleblower has proof or an eyewitness account of what happened or is happening on an ongoing basis. If you possess this type of proof, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for a conversation about the potential value of your information. Why sit on a potentially winning lotto ticket without ever knowing what it might have been worth?" http://Nevada.CorporateWhistleblower.Com

Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center: Do not go to the government first if you are a potential whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing. The Nevada Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake. Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward. Do not try to force a company/employer or individual to come clean about significant Medicare fraud, overbilling the federal government for services never rendered, multimillion dollar state or federal tax evasion, or a Nevada based company falsely claiming to be a minority owned business to get preferential treatment on federal or state projects. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help you with a focus on you getting rewarded.” http://CorporateWhistleblower.Com



Unlike any group in the US the Corporate Whistleblower Center can assist a potential whistleblower with packaging or building out their information to potentially increase the reward potential. They will also provide the whistleblower with access to some of the most skilled whistleblower attorneys in the nation. For more information a possible whistleblower with substantial proof of wrongdoing in Nevada can contact the Whistleblower Center at 866-714-6466 or contact them via their website at http://Nevada.CorporateWhistleblower.Com



For attribution please refer to the Department of Justice press release that discusses this matter: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/two-physician-groups-pay-over-33-million-resolve-claims-involving-hma-hospitals