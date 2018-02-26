San Francisco, California Doctor Selected to the "America's Best Physicians" 2018 Directory
Dr. Ella G. Faktorovich, MD listed as Top Doctor in Ophthalmology & Eye Surgery
Dr. Faktorovich practices Ophthalmology at 505 Beach Street, Suite 110 in San Francisco serving patients in San Francisco, Marin, Peninsula and surrounding areas.
Services include: Refractive surgery, Laser Vision Correction, LASIK, Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK), Advanced Cataract Surgery, Transplants, Collagen Cross-Linking, Corneal and Presbyopia Surgery.
Dr. Ella G. Faktorovich graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UC Berkeley. She received her Medical Degree with honors from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) School of Medicine. She completed her Ophthalmology Residency at UCSF Department of Ophthalmology. She then received two years of advanced training in Laser and Refractive Surgery at the Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA School of Medicine.
Dr. Faktorovich has received numerous honors and completed award-winning research. She has published numerous articles, book chapters and abstracts and has lectured extensively. Dr. Faktorovich is the Founder and Chairman of the annual San Francisco Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery Symposium and the Pacific Vision Institute Research Foundation. She continues to teach Advanced Surgical Techniques to her peers and lecture worldwide.
Dr. Ella G. Faktorovich is a member of American Academy of Ophthalmology, California Medical Association, San Francisco Medical Society, Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, International Society of Refractive Surgery and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. She is Board Certified and has earned Fellowship status by the American Board of Ophthalmology. Dr. Faktorovich has been in practice for over 20 years.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestPhysicians.com or contact Dr. Ella G. Faktorovich, MD directly at 415-922-9500.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Doctors were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Doctors that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Physicians" directory.
