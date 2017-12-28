Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Internet of Things (IoT) Security 2017 United States Market to reach $ 41.85 B USD with 35.21% CAGR Forecast to 2022

The Internet of Things (IoT) security market is driven due to rising security concerns in the critical infrastructures and strict government regulations and is expected to grow from USD 7.90 Billion in 2016 to USD 41.85 Billion by 2022 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.21%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year for the study, while the market size forecast is from 2017 to 2022.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Internet of Things (IoT) Security in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Geographic Revenue Mix 
Cisco Systems,Inc 
BM Corporation 
Infineon Technologies 
Intel Corporation 
Symantec Corporation 
Arm Holdings PLC 
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd 
Trend Micro,Inc 
PTC,Inc 
Gemalto NV 
Sophos Group PLC 
Inside Secure 
Wurldtech Security Technologies Inc

Market Segment by States, covering 
California 
Texas 
New York 
Florida 
Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Network Security 
Endpoint Security 
Application Security 
Cloud Security 
Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Wearables 
Building and Home Automation 
Supply Chain Management 
Patient Information Management 
Energy and Utilities Management 
Customer Information Security 
Asset Optimization 
Manufacturing Process Management 
Communication Technology Management 
Telematics 
Others

 

 

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Network Security 
1.2.2 Endpoint Security 
1.2.3 Application Security 
1.2.4 Cloud Security 
1.2.5 Others 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Wearables 
1.3.2 Building and Home Automation 
1.3.3 Supply Chain Management 
1.3.4 Patient Information Management 
1.3.5 Energy and Utilities Management 
1.3.6 Customer Information Security 
1.3.1 Asset Optimization 
1.3.2 Manufacturing Process Management 
1.3.3 Communication Technology Management 
1.3.4 Telematics 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Market Analysis by States 
1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Geographic Revenue Mix 
2.1.1 Profile 
2.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Geographic Revenue Mix Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.1.4 Business Overview 
2.1.5 Geographic Revenue Mix News 
2.2 Cisco Systems,Inc 
2.2.1 Profile 
2.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Cisco Systems,Inc Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2.4 Business Overview 
2.2.5 Cisco Systems,Inc News 
2.3 BM Corporation 
2.3.1 Profile 
2.3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 BM Corporation Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3.4 Business Overview 
2.3.5 BM Corporation News 
2.4 Infineon Technologies 
2.4.1 Profile 
2.4.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Infineon Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4.4 Business Overview 
2.4.5 Infineon Technologies News 
2.5 Intel Corporation 
2.5.1 Profile 
2.5.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Intel Corporation Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5.4 Business Overview 
2.5.5 Intel Corporation News 

 Continued…….

 

