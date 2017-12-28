Internet of Things (IoT) Security 2017 United States Market to reach $ 41.85 B USD with 35.21% CAGR Forecast to 2022
Wise.Guy.
WiseGuyReports.com adds “United States Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market by Manufacturers, States and Application, Forecast to 2022” reports to Database
PUNE, INDIA, December 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Internet of Things (IoT) security market is driven due to rising security concerns in the critical infrastructures and strict government regulations and is expected to grow from USD 7.90 Billion in 2016 to USD 41.85 Billion by 2022 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.21%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year for the study, while the market size forecast is from 2017 to 2022.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Internet of Things (IoT) Security in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Geographic Revenue Mix
Cisco Systems,Inc
BM Corporation
Infineon Technologies
Intel Corporation
Symantec Corporation
Arm Holdings PLC
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
Trend Micro,Inc
PTC,Inc
Gemalto NV
Sophos Group PLC
Inside Secure
Wurldtech Security Technologies Inc
Market Segment by States, covering
California
Texas
New York
Florida
Illinois
Market Segment by Type, covers
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Wearables
Building and Home Automation
Supply Chain Management
Patient Information Management
Energy and Utilities Management
Customer Information Security
Asset Optimization
Manufacturing Process Management
Communication Technology Management
Telematics
Others
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2687518-united-states-internet-of-things-iot-security-market-by-manufacturers-states
Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Network Security
1.2.2 Endpoint Security
1.2.3 Application Security
1.2.4 Cloud Security
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Wearables
1.3.2 Building and Home Automation
1.3.3 Supply Chain Management
1.3.4 Patient Information Management
1.3.5 Energy and Utilities Management
1.3.6 Customer Information Security
1.3.1 Asset Optimization
1.3.2 Manufacturing Process Management
1.3.3 Communication Technology Management
1.3.4 Telematics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by States
1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Geographic Revenue Mix
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Geographic Revenue Mix Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 Geographic Revenue Mix News
2.2 Cisco Systems,Inc
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Cisco Systems,Inc Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 Cisco Systems,Inc News
2.3 BM Corporation
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 BM Corporation Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 BM Corporation News
2.4 Infineon Technologies
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Infineon Technologies Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Infineon Technologies News
2.5 Intel Corporation
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Internet of Things (IoT) Security Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Intel Corporation Internet of Things (IoT) Security Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 Intel Corporation News
Continued…….
Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2687518-united-states-internet-of-things-iot-security-market-by-manufacturers-states
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here