Internet of Things (IoT) Security 2017 United States Market to reach $ 41.85 B USD with 35.21% CAGR Forecast to 2022

The Internet of Things (IoT) security market is driven due to rising security concerns in the critical infrastructures and strict government regulations and is expected to grow from USD 7.90 Billion in 2016 to USD 41.85 Billion by 2022 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.21%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year for the study, while the market size forecast is from 2017 to 2022.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Internet of Things (IoT) Security in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Geographic Revenue Mix

Cisco Systems,Inc

BM Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Arm Holdings PLC

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Trend Micro,Inc

PTC,Inc

Gemalto NV

Sophos Group PLC

Inside Secure

Wurldtech Security Technologies Inc

Market Segment by States, covering

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wearables

Building and Home Automation

Supply Chain Management

Patient Information Management

Energy and Utilities Management

Customer Information Security

Asset Optimization

Manufacturing Process Management

Communication Technology Management

Telematics

Others

