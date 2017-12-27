Magnic Light’s new € 1 million Kickstarter campaign introduces revolutionary all-in-1 cycling lights
Non-contact driven brake shoe bike light project "Magnic Microlights" launches on Dec.28th and offers 1000 ONE-EURO-Sets for the first 1000 Kickstarter backers.BORGHOLZHAUSEN, NORTH RHINE WESTFALIA, DEUTSCHLAND, December 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinking about cycling lights in the dark season often evokes images of squeaking, slipping dynamos, empty batteries or torn cables, but the new fascinating technic presented on the Kickstarter Crowdfunding platform puts an end to these nightmares.
The all-in-1 solution “Magnic Microlights: Non-contact driven brake shoe bike light” includes a brake light in the basic version and further features such as a turn signal triggered via the brake handle, Bluetooth speed transmission as well as smartphone-controlled navigation signals in the smart-version.
All Magnic Microlights have an integrated "Brake Light"-function where lights brighten up and warn the driver behind you when you pull the brakes.
When the Magnic Light technology was presented for the first time on Kickstarter even experts believed is was a fake. But now thousands of Magnic Light dynamo lights are on the roads and the new Microlight concept is aimed at the mass market.
The core part is the world’s smallest non-contact bicycle dynamo, that is integrated together with electronics and lighting system in the brake shoes. The worldwide patented technic developed by the German company Magnic Light is based on eddy current induction: a magnetic wheel in a generator separated from the bicycle rim by a narrow air gap induces temporary magnetic fields even in non-magnetic aluminium bicycle rims when the rim is moving; this leads to the magnetic wheel rotating contactlessly as if by magic. Neither batteries nor external cables, further fittings or spoke-magnets are necessary. Maintenance is limited to the exchange of worn brake pads.
Whilst Magnic Light’s previous Kickstarter-versions gained design, function and environment awards such as the GreenTec-Award, the German-Design-Award or the ISPO-Award, cycling legend Eddy Merckx now handed over the Bike Valley Innovation Award for the 20 gram light new Microlight development at the Euro-Cycling-XP exhibition in Maastricht.
In order to offer Magnic Microlights at competitive prices already during the project framework, higher quantities and investments in the automatisation process are necessary, so that for the implementation of the project one of the highest ever finance volume on Kickstarter is pursued with the amount of one Million Euro.
The distribution of the Magnic Microlight-Sets is planned for the summer of 2018, whilst the special fair trade edition with parts manufactured through the help organisation Kindle in Malawi will follow a few months later.
As a special incentive 1000 sets are offered to the fastest 1000 backers for just 1 € for the project launch on Dec.28th.
Project launch will be exciting for many backers because the start is scheduled "somewhere between 18:00 and 19:00 CET", with the additional hint that finding out the exact time is easy when dealing with the history of the bicycle.
