Ken Sutiak Provides Insight To Potential Human Resources Managers In The Corporate World
"It takes a special person to become a manager in this field," says Sutiak. "If you don't have certain qualities, you would not be able to handle crisis situations and personal issues."
Also, any person who has worked for a big corporation has talked with a Human Resources Manager. Some might not speak to that manager ever again. But others rely on the communication from the manager in the corporate workplace.
Some of these characteristics mean more to others than some managers. Every person is unique and utilizes these universal qualities in their respective workplaces.
"The characteristic that is thrown around in this department is being a people person or enjoy helping others," explains Sutiak. "While those are helpful qualities, there much more that needs to be fulfilled to excel."
Being A Great Communicator
"The difference between a good professional and an excellent leader is the ability to communicate," states Sutiak.
The Human Resources Manager is the voice of an entire company's culture and perception. Communicating with all kinds of employees is imperative. From the quiet employee to the more talkative, gossip-oriented employee, being open is important.
Also, a prospective HR employee should learn this trait by adapting the style of a speaker the person admires. Furthermore, some might not be comfortable with speaking in front of large groups, but with practice, a person can adapt.
Connecting Outside The Office
Employees think of HR managers as the principal and going to their office resembles a principal's office. Sutiak disagrees with this assessment.
"While HR managers represent the company, it shouldn't be dreed to visit with them," explains Sutiak. "While there does have to be a line of professionalism, it's significant to connect with employees past the workplace."
Employees will appreciate the personal presence of HR managers once they become comfortable. Also, it's essential to become a member of the team more than a person who hides behind the policies.
In turn, it will help employees come to HR managers about problems before they become extreme situations.
Having A Vision
Knowing what to accomplish and why is necessary to a successful HR manager. Every HR manager should take the time to research strategies and other available options.
"A manager should be open to new ideas and strategize ways to achieve goals in the workplace," explains Sutiak. "It takes time to research and network, but the end game is worth the effort."
Be Flexible With Change
Exceptional ideas and projects take time and effort to implement throughout a company. And someone has to manage these plans.
"Learning the best practices of project management is essential to adapting to changes on a whim," says Sutiak. "Also, having the ability to think and conform to any last-minute changes is the build of an effective HR manager."
Sutiak adds that learning the best tools and practices of the workplace will formulate to implementing successful projects and changes.
Inspire Others With Passion In The Workplace
If an HR manager shows passion throughout the company, then the employees will echo the same enthusiasm.
"If not, then it will be just another job for you and those who work around you," adds Sutiak. "Also, that's no fun, and it's not the kind of leadership skills needed from HR managers today."
While HR professionals represent the rules of the company, it's still important to show passion for the work. And if there is no passion, others could become uncomfortable approaching or opening up about problems.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here